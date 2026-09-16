No physical sports in Delhi-NCR in Nov-Dec? Here's what CAQM said

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has advised the Delhi government and state governments in the National Capital Region (NCR) not to schedule physical sports activities or competitions in November and December, citing air quality trends during the period.

In its advisory dated September 10, the commission said competitions already scheduled for the two months may be rescheduled, reported news agency PTI.

The advisory comes after the Supreme Court raised concerns over the impact of poor and severe air quality on children participating in physical sports competitions held by schools during that period.

While hearing the MC Mehta vs Union of India & Ors case, the apex court had asked CAQM to issue appropriate directions to schools in Delhi-NCR to postpone sports and games competitions scheduled for November and December.

What CAQM has advised

In a letter issued in November 2025, the CAQM advised the NCR state governments and the Delhi government to reschedule such activities. "The Commission deems it necessary to reiterate its observations made vide letter dated 19.11.2025 referred above for the current year 2026 as well,” it said.

"NCR State Governments and the Government of NCT of Delhi are, therefore, advised to ensure that no physical sport activities/competitions are scheduled during November-December keeping in view the Air Quality trends prevailing in the area where such events are scheduled to be organised," the CAQM said in its latest advisory.

The commission also said steps should be taken to ensure that students unable to participate because of the change are not unduly disadvantaged.

Why November-December matter

The CAQM’s advisory aims to limit children's exposure to poor and severe air quality during the November-December period, when air pollution is a big concern.

The commission has asked authorities to consider the air quality at the event location before deciding on physical sports activities.

The commission also suggested that governments explore ways to reschedule competitions or provide students with alternative opportunities to participate in similar activities at an appropriate time.

"The governments should explore ways to reschedule such events or provide alternative opportunities for students to engage in similar activities at appropriate time, without compromising their health or academic progress," the commission said.