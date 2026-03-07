No plan to carve UT out of Bihar, Bengal districts: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, on Saturday dismissed speculations that a move was afoot to form a new centrally administered territory by carving districts out of Bihar and West Bengal.

Rai, who is also a former Bihar BJP president, came out with a post on his X handle, rubbishing the claim of Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.

"It is totally contrary to facts that there is any plan to carve some districts out of Bihar and West Bengal to form a Union territory. Nobody should take the tweet of Pappu Yadav seriously," said Rai, who also tagged the Purnea MP, who supports the Congress.

Yadav had on Friday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to move to Rajya Sabha, and the appointment of Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, as the new governor, was part of the "BJP's game-plan" to create a Union territory after carving out Bihar's Seemanchal region and West Bengal's Muslim-dominated districts of Malda, Murshidabad and Uttar Dinajpur.

Yadav had also claimed that the Narendra Modi government could push through the measure by getting a resolution passed by the assembly in Bihar, where the NDA enjoys a brute majority, and the BJP is likely to head the new government after Nitish Kumar steps down, besides clamping President's rule on West Bengal, ruled by the saffron party's staunch rival Mamata Banerjee.