Monday, July 27, 2026 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / No proposal for one-time waiver of loans of small, marginal farmers: Govt

No proposal for one-time waiver of loans of small, marginal farmers: Govt

The government has no proposal for a one-time waiver of loans of small and marginal farmers, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Pankaj Chaudhary

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has no proposal for a one-time waiver of loans of small and marginal farmers, Parliament was informed on Monday.

To provide relief to borrowers in distress, the Reserve Bank of India has issued Master Direction on Resolution of Stressed Assets, 2025 dated November 28, 2025 (updated as on July 1, 2026) which provides lenders the discretion to undertake financial restructuring of borrowers under stress, based on their Board approved policies and regulatory guidelines, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"No proposal for one-time waiver of loans of small and marginal farmers is currently under consideration with the Union government," he said in reply to a question whether the government proposes to consider a one-time waiver or restructuring of loans to small and marginal farmers.

 

Replying to another question, Chaudhary said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had sent a proposal to the government in terms of Section 25 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, for introduction of one billion pieces each of Rs 10 and Rs 20 polymer banknotes for field trials and for regular issuance of polymer banknotes in these two denominations after successful completion of field trials.

The proposal has been approved by the government, he said.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India

Maharashtra to receive second RKVY instalment of ₹335 crore from Centre

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton

Kharif sowing gap with last year narrows further during week ended July 24

poultry, chicken farm

How prolonged heat, erratic rains are making eggs and chicken costlier

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

Enough funds for fertiliser subsidy; ₹70K cr spent so far: Anupriya Patel

fertiliser subsidy, urea prices, fertiliser reforms, ICRIER, fertiliser imports, El Nino, kharif season, National Fertilisers, DAP, fertiliser sector

Odisha turns to complex fertilisers as DAP, urea supplies come under strain

RBI had informed that as per international studies, the life span of polymer banknotes is significantly higher than that of paper banknotes, he said.

The introduction of polymer banknotes is currently in a preliminary phase and the impact on digital payments, if any, could be ascertained only after regular issuance of these notes, he said.

Moreover, he said, banknotes and digital payment systems are complementary payment tools available to the public.

"As per RBI, Polymer banknotes are proposed to be issued along with paper substrate-based banknotes and that there is no proposal to replace paper currency with polymer substrate-based banknotes," he said.

In a separate reply, Chaudhary said 5,17,657 guarantee issued to beneficiary enterprises under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 as on July 21, 2026. Amount of guarantee issued stood at Rs 1,90,523.78 crore, he said.

ECLGS 5.0 scheme was launched on May 8, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ethanol E20 fuel

Govt says no assessment of share of vehicles compatible with E20 petrol

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Govt says no delay in AI171 investigation despite timeline uncertainty

Neet, Neet-UG, re-neet

Datanomics: Govt's bigger NEET challenge goes beyond paper leakspremium

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Bombay HC clears Gadkari's ₹11 crore defamation suit over alleged deepfakes

SC, Supreme Court

SC seeks govt's response to Sibal's plea on anti-defection law merger rule

Topics : agriculture economy Agriculture farmer loan waivers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

MHT CET 2026 Final Merit ListStocks to Watch TodayOil Price CrashQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewAU SFB Share PriceCanara Bank Q1 ResultsCommonwealth Games 2026 Medal TallyUpcoming Q1 ResultsSC on Student NEET Protest