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Home / India News / No PUC, No fuel: Haryana govt directs fuel pumps in its NCR districts

No PUC, No fuel: Haryana govt directs fuel pumps in its NCR districts

Under the directions, petrol, diesel and CNG stations are required to deny fuel to vehicles that do not possess a valid PUCC

Air Pollution

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2026 | 10:19 PM IST

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In view of the stringent measures being implemented to control air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, the Haryana transport department has directed all petrol pump operators and retail outlets in the NCR districts of the state to ensure mandatory verification of a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) before refuelling vehicles.

The directions have been issued in accordance with the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), under which the "No PUC, No Fuel" rule came into effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) from October 1, according to an official statement.

As part of the measures being undertaken by the government of Haryana to curb vehicular pollution, including the deployment and implementation of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera systems at petrol pumps across the NCR districts, strict enforcement of emission norms has been prioritised.

 

Under the directions, petrol, diesel and CNG stations are required to deny fuel to vehicles that do not possess a valid PUCC. Fuel stations will verify the vehicle registration number against the online PUC database through ANPR cameras.

Pending the full installation and operationalisation of ANPR cameras across all NCR districts, petrol pump owners have been directed to ensure that their staff manually verify the validity of the PUC of every vehicle before dispensing fuel.

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If a vehicle owner or driver fails to produce a valid PUCC, fuel must be denied immediately and the vehicle registration number recorded for official purposes.

The transport department has also directed petrol pump operators to ensure that vehicles without a valid PUCC are immediately directed to the nearest authorised PUC testing centre at or near the retail outlet for obtaining the requisite certificate before refuelling.

Furthermore, all petrol pumps have been instructed to install clear and prominently displayed bilingual warning boards in English and Hindi at all entry points and fuel dispensing units.

The department has also highlighted that driving or operating a vehicle without a valid PUCC may attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000 under the applicable Motor Vehicle Rules.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi-NCR air pollution Air quality

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First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 10:18 PM IST