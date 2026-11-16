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Home / India News / No voter has vested right to constituency reserved for SC/ST candidates: SC

No voter has vested right to constituency reserved for SC/ST candidates: SC

Supreme Court rejects a challenge to Maharashtra's revised reservation rotation rules, holding that voters and candidates cannot demand reserved status for a particular seat

Voters at a polling station in Narayanpur (Photo: PTI)

(Photo: PTI)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

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The Supreme Court has ruled that voters and election candidates cannot claim a right to have a particular constituency reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, rejecting a challenge to Maharashtra’s revised rules governing the rotation of reserved seats in local body elections.
 
A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana dismissed the plea filed by Rupali Indrabushan Sonde, which questioned Rule 12 of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (Manner and Rotation of Reservation of Seats) Rules, 2025.
 
The provision resets the reference point for determining the rotation of constituencies reserved for SC and ST candidates.
 
 
The petitioner had argued that repeatedly changing the starting point could disrupt the existing rotation cycle and prevent constituencies with smaller SC/ST populations from being reserved in subsequent elections.
 
She had also challenged the provision on the ground that it was arbitrary and violated Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law. The Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench had rejected her challenge in September 2025.

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Rejecting the contention, the Supreme Court observed that reservation and rotation of seats were governed by law but did not confer an entitlement on any candidate or voter to have a particular constituency reserved.
 
Justice Bagchi observed that although the law prescribes rotation in descending order of the SC/ST population across constituencies, the manner and timing of implementing the process fall within the government’s discretion.
 
The Bench said Rule 12 did not undermine the principles of reservation or rotation. It held that the next general election after the 2025 amendment would serve as the starting point for the rotation of reserved constituencies.
 
The court also rejected the argument that resetting the reference point made the system of rotation illusory. It found no reason to conclude that the provision ran contrary to the concept of reservation or rotation of seats.
 
The ruling comes amid continuing legal challenges concerning the rotation of reserved constituencies in elections. On November 4, the Supreme Court had dismissed a separate petition questioning the continued reservation of certain Assembly constituencies for SC/ST candidates without rotation for several decades.
 

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 8:16 PM IST