9 in 10 flyers prefer Delhi IGI over Jewar airport, citing proximity, fares

95 per cent of Delhi-NCR air travellers said they would continue flying from Delhi airport in 2026, citing lower fares and better proximity than Noida’s upcoming Jewar airport, according to a LocalCircles survey.

Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar will begin commercial operations on June 15, 2026, with IndiGo as the launch carrier and inaugural flights to Lucknow, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Hyderabad, and Jammu. The airline plans to connect Noida to over 16 domestic destinations within weeks of launch.

The survey found that 58 per cent of respondents said they would prefer Delhi airport, due to both lower air fares and better proximity, while 32 per cent cited proximity alone as the key reason. Another 5 per cent favoured Delhi airport because of cheaper fares.

Only 5 per cent expressed willingness to use Noida airport, largely out of curiosity to experience the facility once.

Noida airport could become “commercially unattractive”

However, it’s not the proximity, but affordability that’s becoming the central concern at the new airport. The airlines have flagged exorbitant charges at Jewar, with domestic landing charges per metric tonne reportedly 119 per cent higher than at Delhi Airport, and the embarking User Development Fee (UDF) is proposed at ₹653 per domestic passenger, which is around 406 per cent higher than Delhi.

IndiGo estimates this will add roughly ₹103 crore per annum in airport charges versus Delhi, and has warned that without parity, operations from Noida could become “commercially unattractive”.

The Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh has urged a review of the proposed UDF and passenger charges. Citing early IndiGo booking data, the MLA noted that fares from Lucknow to Noida airport were trending around ₹5,072, while Lucknow to Delhi were available between ₹3,600 and ₹4,300, a gap of roughly 25 per cent.

He argued that higher fares, combined with the absence of metro and rapid rail connectivity, risk undermining Noida airport's positioning as an affordable alternative for western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR.

The combined charges risk pushing all-inclusive fares 20–25 per cent above Delhi airport, rendering Jewar airport unviable for air passengers. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government’s VAT reduction on aviation turbine fuel by 1 per cent could be offset with higher airport charges. The distance of over 70 kilometres from Delhi makes this a tough choice for the residents in the National Capital, with the airport lacking any metro and rail facilities.