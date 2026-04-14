Noida protests: Police say 'outsiders' tried to incite unrest, 7 FIRs filed

"Outsiders" attempted to incite unrest in Noida after workers had dispersed peacefully, and several such elements have been detained and seven FIRs registered in connection with the violence, police said on Monday.

"After the labourers dispersed peacefully, a group from outside the district arrived in the areas bordering neighbouring districts. They moved around attempting to incite tension and provoke violence. We have taken some members of this group into custody, and we are identifying the remaining individuals to initiate appropriate action against them," Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh told reporters on Monday night.

Seven cases have been registered across various police stations within the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, and "several anti-social elements" have been taken into custody following the unrest, police said.

A police statement noted that around 40,000 to 45,000 workers from various sectors gathered at over 80 locations across the commissionerate on Monday, resulting in disruptions and law-and-order issues in parts of the district.

Singh said the situation turned adverse at certain locations, particularly in Sector-63 and near the Motherson company premises, where some 'unruly' elements allegedly resorted to violence, including arson, creating tension in the area.

Police said that despite exercising restraint, some groups continued to disrupt traffic and public order at multiple locations. However, swift action by zonal police, local police stations, fire services and other departments helped bring the situation under control.

"Demonstrating immense restraint, patience and prudence, the police made every effort to control, counsel and peacefully disperse the crowds, while also quickly bringing incidents of arson under control," the statement said.

Authorities emphasised that police prioritised public safety and maintained law and order by using the minimum necessary force. Sensitive areas remain under close surveillance, and efforts are underway to identify those involved in the disturbances for strict legal action.

The police further stated that they have accepted four out of the five demands raised by the workers. A high-level committee has been constituted to address the remaining issues, and one meeting has already been held.

Maintaining that the situation is now fully under control, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours and to cooperate with the administration in maintaining peace and order.

Police said they exercised restraint and patience while handling the situation at multiple locations, even as unruly elements formed groups and repeatedly disrupted traffic and public order.

Incidents reported from various locations were subsequently brought under control through coordinated action, they added.

Officials noted that maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety remained their top priority throughout these events, with only the minimum necessary force used. They added that the police acted with exceptional patience while dispersing crowds and restoring normalcy.

Authorities informed that peace and law and order have now been restored across the district, while surveillance continues at sensitive locations and specific sites where incidents were reported. Efforts are underway to identify all those involved in the disturbances and initiate strict legal action against them.

Police reiterated their appeal to the public not to pay attention to rumours and to cooperate with the administration in maintaining peace.