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Noida's Jewar airport to be renamed as Narendra Modi International Airport

UP Cabinet cleared the proposal to rename the Jewar airport after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with CM Adityanath saying it would become the state's largest airport and a major aviation hub

narendra modi international airport

The Cabinet also acknowledged PM Modi's leadership and guidance | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

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The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport in Jewar as Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced at a press conference. 
Briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, CM Adityanath said the state government was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the airport, which he described as a significant gift to Uttar Pradesh.
The chief minister said the airport was expected to become the largest in the state and eventually emerge as a major aviation hub in the country. 
The Cabinet also acknowledged PM Modi's leadership and guidance. Yogi Adityanath said, “The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet wholeheartedly acknowledges and appreciates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, inspiring guidance and unwavering, continuous dedication to the state."
 
  

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Topics : Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Noida international airport Uttar Pradesh government UP govt Jewar airport Jewar Airport in UP BS Web Reports

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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 1:37 PM IST