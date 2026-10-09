Noida's Jewar airport to be renamed as Narendra Modi International Airport
UP Cabinet cleared the proposal to rename the Jewar airport after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with CM Adityanath saying it would become the state's largest airport and a major aviation hub
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The chief minister said the airport was expected to become the largest in the state and eventually emerge as a major aviation hub in the country.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves naming Noida International Airport after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, "The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet is grateful to the Prime Minister for gifting the Noida International Airport in Jewar to the state. It is set to become the state's largest airport and, in the future, the country's biggest aviation hub. The Cabinet has therefore approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet wholeheartedly acknowledges and appreciates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, inspiring guidance and unwavering, continuous dedication to the state." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2026
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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 1:37 PM IST