Noida's Jewar airport to be renamed as Narendra Modi International Airport

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport in Jewar as Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced at a press conference.

Briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, CM Adityanath said the state government was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the airport, which he described as a significant gift to Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves naming Noida International Airport after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, "The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet is grateful to the Prime Minister for gifting the Noida International Airport in Jewar to the state. It is set to become the state's largest airport and, in the future, the country's biggest aviation hub. The Cabinet has therefore approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet wholeheartedly acknowledges and appreciates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, inspiring guidance and unwavering, continuous dedication to the state." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2026 The chief minister said the airport was expected to become the largest in the state and eventually emerge as a major aviation hub in the country. The chief minister said the airport was expected to become the largest in the state and eventually emerge as a major aviation hub in the country.

The Cabinet also acknowledged PM Modi's leadership and guidance. Yogi Adityanath said, “The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet wholeheartedly acknowledges and appreciates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, inspiring guidance and unwavering, continuous dedication to the state."