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Home / India News / North Sikkim landslides: Army rescues 135 tourists, many still stranded

North Sikkim landslides: Army rescues 135 tourists, many still stranded

Around 1,000 tourists remain stranded in Lachen, with sustained efforts underway to ensure their rescue at the earliest

Landslide, Jammu and Kashmir Landslide, J&K Landslide

A total of 32 light vehicles and 10 motorcycles have been moved out so far, with Army vehicles deployed to tow civilian vehicles across steep, snowbound stretches (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Gangtok
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

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A total of 135 stranded tourists have been rescued by the Army from North Sikkim, where multiple landslides have snapped road connectivity, officials said on Thursday.

Around 1,000 tourists remain stranded in Lachen, with sustained efforts underway to ensure their rescue at the earliest, they said.

The rescue operation is being carried out by the Trishakti Corps under the Eastern Command amid heavy snowfall, they added.

Critical passes have been opened and alternate routes activated to facilitate the rescue mission, named 'Operation Him Setu', officials said.

A total of 32 light vehicles and 10 motorcycles have been moved out so far, with Army vehicles deployed to tow civilian vehicles across steep, snowbound stretches, they said.

 

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Medical emergencies and those requiring immediate assistance are being prioritised, officials said.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working in close coordination with the Army, undertaking continuous road clearance, snow removal and restoration of connectivity despite challenging terrain and weather, they said.

"Our foremost priority is the safety and well-being of every citizen. Our teams remain committed to providing all necessary assistance on the ground," an Army official said.

Multiple landslides have disrupted road connectivity between Lachen and Chungthang, an area close to the India-China border.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Sikkim landslide Northeast India Indian Army

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

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