North Western Railway to run special trains until July 15 amid summer rush

North Western Railway on Tuesday announced measures to ease passenger travel during the summer vacation, including the operation of holiday special trains and the addition of extra coaches to several long-distance trains.

Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway, said, "Passenger load on the railway is very high during the summer vacation, due to which passengers sometimes do not get confirmed reservation tickets."

He added, "In such a situation, North Western Railway is operating holiday special trains until July 15 and has added coaches to most long-distance trains. Additionally, the frequency of trains has also been increased."

The railway authorities said these steps have been taken to ensure smoother travel and reduce inconvenience for passengers during the peak summer travel period.

In addition to running special trains and adding extra coaches, the Railways is also enhancing passenger convenience at major stations across the country with dedicated holding areas equipped with modern amenities.

Earlier this week, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, said that the Railways has initiated a comprehensive plan to establish dedicated passenger holding areas at 76 stations across India with all the latest amenities.

These zones are designed to decongest platforms by providing comfortable, organised spaces equipped with essential amenities such as seating, drinking water, toilets, ticketing facilities, information displays, and security checks to manage peak-hour footfall.

A model holding area at the New Delhi Railway Station has already been commissioned, significantly easing congestion. The facility enhances passenger convenience with an array of modern features, including additional ticket counters, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs), Public Address Systems (PAS), and electronic train information boards.

To ensure safety and comfort, the area is also equipped with CCTV surveillance, luggage scanners, door frame metal detectors (DFMDs), uninterrupted power supply, improved lighting, High Volume Low Speed (HVLS) fans, and fire-fighting systems. Amenities also include RO drinking water and separate toilets for men, women, and Divyangjans.