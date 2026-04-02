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Home / India News / Not mandatory to install pre-paid power meters: Govt in Lok Sabha

Not mandatory to install pre-paid power meters: Govt in Lok Sabha

In response to a question on how poor farmers, who rely on daily earnings, would manage to pay for electricity, Power Minster explained that options for small recharges of 5 to 10 days are available

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Khattar noted that serial defaulters - those who take "pride" in not paying their electricity bills - would be required to switch to pre-paid meters to reduce the risk of non-payment (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

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The government on Thursday said in the Lok Sabha that consumers are not required to install pre-paid electricity meters.

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, Power Minster Manohar Lal Khattar rejected suggestions that the government was compelling consumers to adopt pre-paid meters in a manner similar to private companies.

In response to a question regarding how poor farmers, who rely on daily earnings, would manage to pay for electricity, Power Minster Manohar Lal Khattar explained that options for small recharges lasting five to ten days are available.

However, he noted that serial defaulters - those who take "pride" in not paying their electricity bills - would be required to switch to pre-paid meters to reduce the risk of non-payment.

 

The minister emphasised that power companies are commercial in nature and need to earn revenue to provide electricity to consumers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Manohar Lal Khattar Power ministry electricity

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

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