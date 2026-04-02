Not mandatory to install pre-paid power meters: Govt in Lok Sabha

The government on Thursday said in the Lok Sabha that consumers are not required to install pre-paid electricity meters.

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, Power Minster Manohar Lal Khattar rejected suggestions that the government was compelling consumers to adopt pre-paid meters in a manner similar to private companies.

In response to a question regarding how poor farmers, who rely on daily earnings, would manage to pay for electricity, Power Minster Manohar Lal Khattar explained that options for small recharges lasting five to ten days are available.

However, he noted that serial defaulters - those who take "pride" in not paying their electricity bills - would be required to switch to pre-paid meters to reduce the risk of non-payment.

The minister emphasised that power companies are commercial in nature and need to earn revenue to provide electricity to consumers.