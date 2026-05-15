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Home / India News / NTA schedules NEET-UG re-exam for June 21 amid probe into paper leak

NTA schedules NEET-UG re-exam for June 21 amid probe into paper leak

The NTA had on Tuesday announced the cancellation of NEET-UG and said the CBI would carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities linked to the exam

neet ug

The exam was earlier conducted on May 3

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

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Medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process, will be re-conducted on June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.

The exam was earlier conducted on May 3.

The NTA had on Tuesday announced the cancellation of NEET-UG and said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities linked to the exam.

"The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026," a senior official said.

The announcement came after a high-level meeting was held late on Thursday evening at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for conducting the exam afresh.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : NEET UG NEET-UG National Testing Agency

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

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