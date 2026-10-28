Nutraceutical ads lack scientific proof for health claims: ASCI report

‘Lose six kg in 60 days’, ‘your skin, but seven years younger’, ‘reverse asthma or polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD)’, and ‘300% stronger skin defence against UV damage’ – these are some of the brand claims examined and flagged as misleading by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). The report, ‘A Pill for Thought: Review of Health and Wellness Claims in Nutraceutical Advertising’, released by the advertising regulator on Wednesday, examined 61 advertisements (ads) between July and September 2026.

The investigation into 60 ads was completed, and all of them were found to be in violation of the ASCI Code. Of these, 29 ads were not contested. Meanwhile, 31 advertisers contested the objections but failed to provide adequate substantiation for claims made in their advertisements. “Weight management emerged as a prominent theme, followed by skincare and anti-ageing claims, respiratory health, and claims that edged into the treatment of specific diseases,” the report said.

Most advertisements, the report says, came with promising deadlines, dramatic visuals and claims of being safer alternatives to established therapies, which created unrealistic expectations in the minds of viewers. Apart from weight and skin, visual representations of ‘cleaner lungs’ emerged as another area of concern. According to the report, brands positioned themselves as solutions for respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sometimes implying they could reverse the effects of pollution and smoking. “Visuals reinforced these claims through before-and-after images of lungs transforming from black to pink, making complex health outcomes appear simple and achievable.”

In some cases, ingredient-level research was used to substantiate product-level claims, without robust evidence that the finished formulation delivered the advertised results. “Consumers turn to nutraceuticals in good faith, often seeking solutions for concerns that directly affect their health and wellbeing,” said Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer and secretary general of ASCI. “As the category grows, it is important that the strength of advertising claims matches the evidence available, so consumers can make informed decisions, and trust is not compromised by promises that go beyond proof,” she added in the report.

The report was based on a suo motu investigation conducted by the regulator amid recurring concerns around the substantiation of health and wellness claims about the benefits of nutraceutical products. The report also revealed the blurring of lines between wellness products and clinically prescribed medications.

The review of the cases revealed that the advertisers failed to provide adequate proof for their claims. There was no clinical evidence or independent test reports demonstrating that the finished product could deliver the advertised benefits. Moreover, superlative terms like ‘faster’ and ‘more effective’ implied a comparative advantage, but the basis of comparison was unclear.