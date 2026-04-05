Odisha expands food net with Annapurna Yojana, to spend ₹8,813 crore

The Odisha government has unveiled a massive food security intervention that promises to put more grain directly into household kitchens across the state.

Seeking to insulate over 10 million vulnerable families from rising living costs and consumption uncertainties, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday night approved a new scheme, Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana (MAPY). Under this scheme, an additional 5 kg of rice per person per month will be distributed to beneficiaries already covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).

“The new scheme will come into force from 2026-27. The state government will provide 5 kg of additional rice per head per month, free of cost, to all the beneficiary families under the targeted public distribution system over and above their regular monthly rice quota. This means every beneficiary will now get 10 kg of rice per month,” Majhi told mediapersons.

The scheme marks one of the most ambitious state-funded expansions of the public distribution system (PDS) in the country in recent years. Although states like Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have operated expansive or near-universal PDS models and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been providing higher per capita rice allocations under their own schemes, Odisha’s latest initiative stands out for its uniform top-up of 5 kg per person per month across the entire beneficiary base and its substantial, fully state-funded fiscal outlay.

The MAPY will cover a total of 10.09 million families, comprising 32.85 million beneficiaries, making them entitled to an enhanced monthly food grain allocation under the targeted public distribution system in Odisha. Currently, 9.79 million families comprising 32.28 million people are covered under NFSA and 298,725 families with 562,737 members are receiving food grains under SFSS.

Officials said the state will have to draw around 164,000 tonnes of rice every month from its pool, translating into an annual distribution of 197,100 tonnes to operationalise the scheme. The state cabinet has also approved an additional monthly expenditure of ₹734 crore every month, which aggregates to ₹8,813 crore for the full financial year.

“The entire expenditure will be borne by the state government from its own Budget for the welfare of the PDS beneficiaries. This will completely strengthen the food security system in the state by making rice available to the consumers as per their needs,” the chief minister said.

Odisha is among the states that have opted for the decentralised procurement (DCP) mode for procurement/distribution of food grains to beneficiaries of central schemes as per the allocation made by the Government of India. Accordingly, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) releases funds to the states for the quantum of food grains handed over to it by the states for the central pool.

The Centre has allocated ₹2.03 trillion in FY 2025-26 towards the release of food subsidy to FCI and DCP states – around ₹1,29,080.9 crore for FCI and ₹73,919.1 crore for DCP states. The food subsidy for Odisha stands around ₹10,000 crore.

Policy analysts pointed out that while such large-scale welfare expansion reflected a strategic balancing act of managing surplus grain stocks, sustaining farmer procurement cycles and consolidating political goodwill among beneficiaries, the scale of expenditure raised questions about fiscal sustainability and the trade-offs between revenue spending and long-term capital investments.

Amarendra Das, additional professor of economics at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) said one of the key underlying factors was the surplus rice. “Odisha has consistently recorded high procurement levels, often leading to friction with the FCI over the pace and quantum of rice lifted for the central pool. Delays or caps in procurement by FCI leave the state with excess stock, increasing storage pressure and carrying costs. The state effectively creates an internal consumption channel to offload surplus rice by expanding distribution through MAPY,” he told Business Standard.

Closely linked to this, Das said, is the political economy of paddy procurement. Ensuring uninterrupted procurement at the minimum support price (MSP) is crucial in a state where a large rural population depends on agriculture. While a slowdown in procurement due to excess stock triggers farmer discontent, the government can sustain procurement operations without disruption by widening the PDS basket and increasing off-take, he said.

“There is also a clear welfare and electoral dimension. Expanding free foodgrain entitlement to over 3.28 crore (32.8 million) people positions the government as pro-poor and welfare-oriented, particularly at a time when inflationary pressures continue to affect household budgets. Food security schemes have historically carried strong political dividends across states, and MAPY reinforces that trend by offering a tangible, recurring benefit that directly reaches households every month,” Das added.