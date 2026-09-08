Odisha approves ₹15,949 crore power grid investment for future demand

Even as Odisha remains a power-surplus state, the state government has decided to go for a massive upfront investment in its transmission network to ensure that electricity does not become a constraint on the state's next phase of industrialisation.

The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved Rs 15,948.7 crore for strengthening and expanding the transmission infrastructure, making it the largest single investment approved so far in Odisha's power sector.

The investment plan comes against the backdrop of more than Rs 20 trillion worth of investments in the pipeline, including large projects in steel, aluminium, chemicals, manufacturing, data centres, semiconductors and renewable energy.

Anu Garg, Chief Secretary, said this is so far the single largest investment approved by the state for the power sector and the investment would create a stronger, future-ready transmission network capable of meeting rising industrial and urban demand while facilitating renewable energy evacuation.

As part of the investment framework, the state will set up its first 765-kV transmission network, with three new grid substations planned at Khuntuni, Duburi and Kolabira.

The higher-voltage network will provide the backbone for transmitting large volumes of electricity over long distances and is expected to become important as industrial demand rises and renewable generation expands.

Besides, two new 400-kV grid substations at Kansbahal and Titilagarh have also been approved. Since six 400-kV substations are already under construction and five are operational, the total number of substations will rise to 13.

Similarly, 10 more grid substations have received approval for the 220-kV transmission network. Six new substations have become operational over the past two years and another 11 are under construction. The number of 220-kV substations is consequently expected to increase to 75 from 54.

The expansion will allow the creation of 220-kV ring networks in Rourkela, Sambalpur and Baragada, providing alternative power-flow routes and improving reliability in some of the state's major industrial centres. Bhubaneswar's 220-kV ring network was completed in March 2026.

The transmission expansion is also being planned with renewable energy in mind. "The network would facilitate evacuation from floating solar projects on the Hirakud and Indravati reservoirs, besides land-based solar projects planned in western and southern Odisha," Garg said.

The state's energy transition plans envisage substantial additions of solar and other renewable capacity, while pumped-storage projects are also being pursued to provide balancing capacity for intermittent renewable generation.

The government has also decided to modernise the existing network. Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (OPTCL) has planned to deploy AI-based inspection and predictive maintenance for transmission lines. As many as 79 substations will be modernised and upgraded, while OPTCL's transformation capacity is projected to more than double from 29,889 MVA to 63,364 MVA.

"The entire network will be brought under the State Transmission Asset Management System (STAMS), a digital smart-grid initiative by OPTCL. It has been designed to centrally monitor and remotely operate the state's electricity transmission network from four locations — Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Jharsuguda and Baleshwar," Garg said.

The investment comes at a time when the character of Odisha's electricity system is changing. Coal-based generation continues to dominate actual electricity production, but the state is simultaneously adding solar, hydro and storage capacity. The challenge is to integrate these different sources into a grid capable of supplying large industrial consumers reliably.

"The scale of the investment reflects a shift in Odisha's power strategy. Having built substantial generation capacity and emerged as a power-surplus state, the government is now focusing on the transmission capacity required to move electricity from generation centres to emerging industrial and consumption hubs," said Amarendra Das, an economist.

Odisha's installed power capacity stood at about 9,255.86 megawatts (MW) — 2,251.48 MW under the central utilities, 3,821.85 MW under state utilities and 3,182.53 MW under the private sector in 2025-26, with non-fossil sources accounting for around 40 per cent of the capacity. According to the latest Economic Survey report, the state exported more than 600 MW of electricity to other states during 2024-25.

"The state has adequate generation capacity, but the transmission network has to keep pace with the scale and geographical spread of future demand. With large industrial projects and renewable-energy projects coming up in different parts of the state, the grid has to be designed for power evacuation as well as two-way power flows," Das added.