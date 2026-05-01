Odisha Assembly urges early rollout of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

The Odisha Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution calling for the early implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. The resolution was passed after a special one-day session of the House themed “Contribution of Women in Indian Democracy” on Thursday, during which members across party lines discussed the urgency of operationalising the Women’s Reservation Act.

Around 40 legislators, cutting across the ruling BJP and the Opposition BJD and Congress, participated in the 14-hour discussion. The debate, marked by a broad convergence of views, stretched late into the night and concluded at around 12:45 am.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed by Parliament in 2023, mandates 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies, but its implementation is contingent on subsequent processes, including delimitation.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi strongly backed the implementation of women’s reservation in Parliament and state legislatures, asserting that the landmark Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam would be operationalised from 2029 and would usher in a new era of political empowerment for women.

Moving the motion, Majhi said the legislation, introduced under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies and that it was, from the outset, linked to the completion of the Census and the subsequent delimitation exercise.

He criticised Opposition parties for raising objections despite being aware of these provisions. Referring to debates around delimitation and concerns over regional representation, Majhi cited Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had assured in Parliament that the proportion of seats for southern states would not decline post-delimitation.

Extending the argument to Odisha, the Chief Minister said the state’s share in Lok Sabha representation, currently around 3.86 per cent, would remain intact or even improve, with the number of seats likely increasing from 21 to around 31 or 32.

Rejecting apprehensions as “unfounded”, Majhi maintained that the constitutional amendment had been designed keeping in mind the country’s evolving socio-political dynamics and would not disadvantage any region or group. “This is about rights, not charity. Women should get their rights. Not mercy, but rights,” he said, emphasising that women were seeking equitable participation in governance.

The Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on both the Congress and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), accusing them of adopting a selective approach to women’s empowerment. He pointed out that despite enjoying overwhelming parliamentary strength in the past, the Congress failed to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Similarly, he alleged that the BJD was highlighting its decision to provide 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions while resisting similar measures in legislative bodies where political stakes are higher.

Majhi called for political parties to move beyond rhetoric and commit to fielding at least 33 per cent women candidates in upcoming elections, urging the Assembly to adopt a resolution to that effect. “Support cannot come with ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’. Such conditions only delay justice to women,” he remarked.

Framing the debate in broader terms, Majhi said women’s empowerment must go beyond economic assistance and self-help groups to include meaningful participation in decision-making across social, economic and political spheres. He noted that despite significant contributions by women in sectors ranging from education to defence, their representation in legislative institutions remains inadequate.

He highlighted women’s growing role in nation-building and cited UDISE+ data, which indicated that 53.3 per cent of school teachers were women and 43 per cent of higher education teachers were women for the financial year 2023–24.

He also observed the increasing participation of women in STEM fields and governance, arguing that the next logical step was to ensure their adequate presence in law-making bodies. "Those who are building the future of the country and laying the foundation for doctors, engineers, scientists and leaders, can't they take the lead of the country?" he asked.

The Chief Minister credited the Modi government with taking decisive steps to elevate women’s role in public life, referring to the election of Droupadi Murmu as President and the leadership roles played by figures such as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He also mentioned Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida as an example of rising women leadership in the state.

Majhi also underscored grassroots participation, noting that around 14.5 lakh women are currently serving as elected representatives in Panchayati Raj institutions across India. The Women’s Reservation Act, he said, aims to extend this momentum to higher levels of governance.

Replying to the discussions, the CM called the present moment a “historic opportunity” to take a significant decision regarding women's rights. He appealed to all parties to support the legislation unequivocally and join efforts to build awareness about its significance. He warned that attempts to delay or dilute the implementation would only hinder the advancement of women’s rights.

“Democracy is incomplete without women, development is incomplete without women. May Nari Shakti always be at the forefront of our democratic journey,” he said and appealed to all members to come together in full support of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act to realise the vision of building a 'Prosperous Odisha' and a 'Developed India'.

Earlier in the day, BJD president and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik criticised the BJP government, claiming that several countries have advised their female citizens not to visit Odisha, as rapes and murders have allegedly become a daily affair.

Citing the Keonjhar incident in which a tribal man had to exhume the skeleton of his sister from beneath the ground to withdraw money from her bank account, he questioned how this could be considered a sign of women’s empowerment. He said that under the 'double engine' government, banks fall under the jurisdiction of the central government.

The former Chief Minister said the BJP government in the state has no right to speak of women's dignity and empowerment. "Governance in this regime has been reduced to narratives and optics. In fact, it was Biju Patnaik who had introduced 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies in Odisha, and my government increased it to 50 per cent in 2011. BJD had fielded women in 33 per cent of the Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 and 2024. Can the BJP claim the same?," he asked.

Congress members also raised the Keonjhar incident in the Assembly, staging a brief walkout in protest against the BJP-led state government. The legislators rushed to the well of the House holding placards and sloganeering, alleging administrative failure in handling the case.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Rama Chandra Kadam condemned the incident, stating that a poor tribal man was allegedly forced to exhume his sister’s skeletal remains to establish proof of her death. He also slammed the state government for not implementing the provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), which are meant to safeguard tribal rights. The Congress has consistently fought for the safety and protection of women and will continue to stand for their rights, he added.