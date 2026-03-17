Odisha clears Rs 4,510 crore investment proposals; over 10,000 jobs

In a major push to industrialisation and employment generation, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, approved 23 industrial projects on Tuesday evening, entailing a total investment of Rs 4,510.65 crore. The projects will generate employment opportunities for 10,122 people.

The projects spanning 11 districts cover a wide spectrum, including chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, metals, food processing, IT and ITES, infrastructure and tourism, reinforcing Odisha’s focus on diversified, employment-led growth.

Officials said the projects will be implemented across Balasore, Balangir, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts.

Among the key proposals, Century Plyboards (India) Limited will invest Rs 870.82 crore to set up a particle board manufacturing unit in Koraput, creating 1,000 jobs. Pidilite Industries Limited will establish a Rs 61 crore tile adhesive unit in Balasore, while Paradeep Phosphates Limited will set up a Rs 425 crore sulphuric acid plant in Jagatsinghpur.

In labour-intensive sectors, Sonaselection India Ltd will set up a Rs 130 crore garment unit employing 1,858 people, and Alphatex Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 180 crore in a technical textile unit generating 1,050 jobs in Khurda district.

In the pharmaceutical and healthcare segment, Alteus Life Ltd will establish a Rs 236.9 crore unit in Cuttack, while Shreeji Imaging and Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd will set up a medical device facility in Khurda.

Manufacturing and engineering investments include a Rs 164 crore agricultural equipment unit by Nipha Ltd in Khurda, while Odisha Special Grade Alumina Ltd will set up an alumina unit in Koraput. Sundar Steel Industries will establish a scrap processing unit in Cuttack, and Navprakriti Green Energies Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 105 crore in a metal extraction unit in Balasore.

In the steel downstream sector, Llenroc Ventures and Scan Steels Ltd will set up units in Sundargarh, while Siddhiriddhi International Pvt Ltd will undertake a major Rs 610 crore expansion of its steel plant in Keonjhar, generating 1,500 jobs.

The agro-processing sector will see a Rs 350 crore grain-based ethanol plant by Coastal Biotech Pvt Ltd in Kalahandi, boosting rural industrialisation. Nuvo Aeon Diamond and Jewellery Pvt Ltd will expand its lab-grown diamond facility in Khurda with an investment of Rs 243.5 crore.

Infrastructure and services will also receive a boost, with Chalah Infratech Pvt Ltd setting up a logistics park in Sambalpur, and PricewaterhouseCoopers Services LLP establishing a Rs 60 crore IT services centre in Khurda, creating 640 skilled jobs.

In the tourism and hospitality sector, four projects, including luxury resorts and hotels by Agravanshi Pvt Ltd in Koraput, Aryapride Hotel and Convention Pvt Ltd in Bhubaneswar, Shagun Retreat in Balangir and Aaramya Pvt Ltd in Puri, will enhance tourism infrastructure and generate employment.