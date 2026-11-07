Odisha CM Mohan Majhi cancels Diwali celebrations over Cyclone Arnab damage
Majhi has asked people not to bring gifts or bouquets and urged them to help those affected by the cyclone and subsequent floods in the state's southern districts
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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has cancelled Diwali celebrations at his residence this year in view of the damage and suffering caused by Cyclone Arnab and subsequent floods in several parts of the state.
In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Diwali celebrations at Majhi's residence have been cancelled. The CM has also requested people not to bring gifts or bouquets on the occasion.
"The Hon'ble Chief Minister has appealed to people to remain sensitive to the public in the affected areas and extend a helping hand to those affected by the disaster," the CMO said in a post on X.
Earlier, Majhi had also skipped Durga Puja celebrations as a mark of solidarity with farmers who suffered crop losses due to heavy rainfall in October.
He had refrained from visiting puja pandals.
The state's southern districts have been severely impacted following heavy rainfall and floods triggered by Cyclone Arnab, displacing thousands and causing extensive damage to property and crops.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 07 2026 | 2:32 PM IST