Odisha conviction rate in crimes against women among highest in country: CM

Odisha has recorded a sharp rise in conviction rates in crimes against women in the last 18 months, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Wednesday. He credited faster investigations, time-bound trials and a zero-tolerance policy to deal with such crimes.

Replying to the discussion on demand for grants of the Home department in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the state’s law enforcement system has undergone a “decisive shift” towards speed and accountability. He presented an allocation of ₹10,786.69 crore for the Home department for 2026–27.

“The conviction rate in crimes against women, once among the lowest in the country, has seen a dramatic turnaround. From 9.2 per cent in 2022 and 6.7 per cent in 2023, the conviction rate rose to 41 per cent in the first half of 2025 and further to 62 per cent in June, which is probably the highest in the country,” he said, attributing the improvement to faster investigations, professional policing and a stricter prosecution framework.

The Chief Minister, however, avoided what he termed a “numbers game” on crime, stating that no instance of violence against women is acceptable. He said the overall number of cases remained largely unchanged — 48,789 cases between July 2024 and December 2025 compared to 48,787 in the preceding 18 months — from January 2023 to June 2024.

He informed that the number of crimes had declined across several categories, including rape (down by 3.5 per cent), stripping (down by 26.8 per cent), acid attacks (down 73.3 per cent), dowry deaths (down 26.1 per cent), murder (down by 7.4 per cent), loot (down by 34.4 per cent) and riots (down by 25.7 per cent).

Majhi cited multiple cases where investigations and trials were completed within 19 to 40 days, leading to swift convictions. “The biggest yardstick of any governance system is how many criminals are tried and punished. Odisha Police has taken the lead in punishing the culprits in a very short time due to quality investigation and professional skills. No matter how influential the offender is, strict action will be taken,” he said, reiterating the government’s commitment to speedy justice.

Describing the overall law and order situation as “generally peaceful,” the Chief Minister credited proactive policing and intelligence-based interventions for preventing major incidents. He said communal harmony has been maintained due to timely intelligence and proactive action by the police.

The police, he added, have also intensified efforts against cybercrime, which he described as an emerging threat. Under “Operation Cyber Kavach” between February 13 and March 12, authorities examined nearly 39,714 suspicious mule accounts, registered 1,422 cases and arrested 379 accused. Over 7,549 individuals have been issued legal notices as part of ongoing investigations, he said.

Highlighting the success of anti-Maoist operations, the Chief Minister claimed Odisha is on the verge of being removed from the Union Home Ministry’s list of Left Wing Extremism-affected states. The security forces neutralised 27 CPI (Maoist) cadres, including two Central Committee members, while 77 Maoists surrendered between 2025 and March 24, 2026. “The number of Maoists in Odisha has now come down to single digits,” he said, adding that the state aims to be completely free of Maoist influence by the end of March.

The government, he said, has intensified its crackdown on narcotics, with the destruction of 29,493 acres of illegal cannabis cultivation in 2025, estimated to be worth over ₹800 crore. Seizures included ganja valued at ₹1,000 crore, brown sugar worth ₹36 crore and cough syrup worth ₹7 crore.

“Police registered 2,538 drug-related cases and arrested over 3,000 individuals. The ganja cultivation has reduced by nearly 50 per cent in districts like Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput, weakening a key funding source for Maoists,” he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that the state has undertaken a major expansion of policing infrastructure and manpower. Since July 2024, over 17,700 posts have been created, with nearly 5,800 personnel recruited across categories. New formations include three Odisha Special Striking Force battalions, three industrial security battalions, 10 disaster response units and 20 cybercrime police stations.

Majhi also announced investments in mobility and investigation support, including vehicles for police stations, two-wheelers for investigating officers and dedicated investigation kits with digital tools. A ₹50 crore allocation has been made exclusively for investigation expenses.

He highlighted the role of fire services, which responded to over 21,000 fire calls and nearly 30,000 service calls in the current financial year, saving more than 8,000 lives. He also pointed to improvements in forensic capabilities, with over 3.39 lakh samples analysed in 28,712 cases since July 2024.

“To bolster coastal security, the state has deployed drones, patrol boats and all-terrain vehicles, while installing CCTV systems at fish landing centres. A central command and control centre is being set up in Bhubaneswar, and members of fishing communities have been engaged as special police officers,” he said.

Stressing the state government’s approach as a departure from the past, Majhi said law enforcement agencies are now functioning “without political pressure” and with full backing to act against offenders. “The intention is clear — no criminal will be spared and no innocent person will be harassed. The state is building a strong law and order framework, which is essential for Odisha’s economic growth and social stability,” he added.