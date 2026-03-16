Fire in ICU at Cuttack hospital kills 10, Odisha govt orders judicial probe

At least 10 patients died and 16 others, including five patients, sustained severe burn injuries in a devastating fire tragedy at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, in the early hours of Monday, exposing lapses by the hospital authorities and prompting the Odisha government to order a high-level probe into possible lapses in fire safety systems.

Sources said the mishap was reported around 3 am inside the Trauma Care ICU, where several critically ill patients were undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities, staff and firefighters rushed to the spot and began the emergency evacuation of patients as smoke spread through the unit. Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed, preliminary reports indicate that an electrical short circuit might have triggered the blaze.

Soon after the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi rushed to the hospital and inspected the affected unit. Confirming the casualties, he expressed deep grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the family members of each deceased patient. He also ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragedy and directed officials to ensure that other ICU patients are shifted to safe locations and provided the best possible treatment.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief. “Deeply distressed by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident at a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Murmu posted on a social media platform.

Modi announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to be given to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 each for the patients and hospital staff injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). “The mishap at a hospital in Cuttack is deeply painful. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the PMO posted on X quoting the PM.