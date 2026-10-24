Odisha attracts ₹53,894 crore investment intents at India Chem 2026

Odisha has attracted investment proposals worth around ₹53,894 crore with the potential to generate 20,210 jobs during its two-day investment outreach at India Chem 2026 in Mumbai.

NLC India led the companies with a proposed investment of ₹37,000 crore in the power and minerals sectors, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total.

The state also secured an ₹8,100 crore investment proposal from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), while Paradeep Phosphates Ltd proposed an investment of ₹4,750 crore in the chemicals sector.

The investment commitments, announced on Friday at the conclusion of the state’s outreach programme, comprise nine memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹51,443.51 crore and four investment intents worth ₹2,450 crore.

The proposals span chemicals, power, metal downstream, textiles and apparel, and agro-processing.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held discussions with L&T chairman and managing director S N Subrahmanyan and members of the company’s senior leadership before the signing of the MoU.

Majhi invited the engineering and infrastructure major to expand its manufacturing footprint in Odisha and explore opportunities in chemicals, petrochemicals, engineering and technology.

The company already has an established presence at Kansbahal in the state.

He also called for greater collaboration in engineering design, industrial automation and digital services, alongside stronger linkages between large industries, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and skill-development institutions.

Among investors in the textiles sector, Shivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd signed an MoU involving ₹200 crore, with employment potential of 5,000, while Bodycare proposed an investment of ₹250 crore expected to generate 4,000 jobs.

Greenply Industries signed an MoU for a proposed ₹350 crore investment in agro-processing.

The four investment intents included an ₹1,000 crore investment proposal from an agro-processing company, ₹850 crore from JSW Dulux in chemicals, ₹500 crore from Ellora PEB and ₹100 crore from Apar Industries in metal downstream.

Majhi also met Posco India representatives, including S L Chun and Jacy Kim, and JSW chairman Sajjan Jindal to explore further industrial investment opportunities in Odisha.

The proposed 5 million tonne steel plant with an investment of ₹35,000 crore by the JSW-Posco joint venture was reviewed.

The discussions with Posco India and JSW focused on expanding value-added manufacturing and strengthening links between Odisha’s established metals industry and downstream production.

The state is seeking to attract industries that can process raw materials into higher-value products, deepen supply chains and create additional industrial activity around existing manufacturing centres.

Jindal apprised the chief minister about the expansion plan of JSW’s steel mill in Sambalpur with an investment of ₹7,500 crore.

It currently operates a 4.5 million tonne integrated steel plant in collaboration with Japan’s JFE Steel Ltd.

The company is also developing a 13.2 million tonne integrated steel complex with an investment of over ₹1 trillion at Dhinkia in Jagatsinghpur district.

The Centre has agreed to organise the next edition of India Chem, the flagship biennial international exhibition and conference on chemicals and petrochemicals, in Odisha.

Majhi said he had approached Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers J P Nadda and discussed the proposal with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), expressing interest in hosting the next edition in the state.

“The ministry has green-signalled it. The 15th India Chem will be organised in Bhubaneswar,” he said after returning from Mumbai on Friday evening.

India Chem is one of the largest composite events for the chemicals and petrochemicals sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

It connects global investors with domestic industrial hubs, particularly regions with dedicated Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Regions (PCPIRs), and seeks to position India as an alternative manufacturing and sourcing hub.