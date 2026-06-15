Odisha plans Sports Valley, stadiums in every block under ₹5,000-cr push

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state government will invest around ₹4,124 crore to develop multi-purpose stadiums with modern facilities in all 314 blocks of Odisha and establish a state-of-the-art sports complex, along with a world-class stadium, at Gothapatana on the outskirts of the city with an investment of about ₹1,000 crore.

"Odisha is the first state in the country to invest such a huge amount of money to develop a comprehensive sports ecosystem for talent identification, training, competition and sports tourism. The sports complex will be developed as one of the most advanced sports facilities in the country and further strengthen Odisha's position as a leading sporting destination," he told mediapersons while reviewing his government's two years in office.

The state was the first in India to sponsor a national sports team when it partnered with Hockey India in 2018 to back the men's and women's national teams. This historic sponsorship has since been extended through 2036. It has also built the 20,000-seater Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela with an investment of ₹262 crore and spent more than ₹430 crore on the upgradation of Kalinga Stadium and other sports facilities in Bhubaneswar.

The proposed sports complex forms part of a larger Sports Valley planned over nearly 150 acres at Gothapatana under the Bhubaneswar New City project. The new city has been planned across about 800 acres covering Daspur, Gothapatana, Mallipada and Andharua on the city's western outskirts.

Singapore-based global urban-planning consultancy Surbana Jurong has been engaged to prepare the master plan for the new city, which is envisioned as a modern urban extension of the capital.

According to officials, the Sports Valley will feature an array of international-standard facilities, including an indoor velodrome for cycling, an archery stadium, high-performance centres for multiple sporting disciplines, a five-km fitness track, athlete-training facilities, and an amphitheatre. The proposed world-class stadium could surpass Kalinga Stadium in terms of scale and spectator amenities.

The infrastructure expansion plan is also expected to complement Odisha's network of sports hostels and training centres that have produced athletes in athletics, hockey, weightlifting, football, rugby and other disciplines.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the facility will bridge the gap between grassroots talent development and elite-level competition. "Sportspersons emerging from the state's sports hostels require advanced exposure and specialised training. The Sports Valley will provide them with world-class facilities and opportunities to compete at the highest level," he said.

The initiative marks the next phase of Odisha's sports transformation that began with investments in world-class hockey infrastructure and has since evolved into a broader strategy for making the state a global centre for sporting excellence, athlete development and international events.

As part of the ₹4,124-crore sports infrastructure programme, quality sports facilities will be established in every block, bringing organised sports closer to rural communities and smaller towns. The initiative will help create a structured talent pipeline by providing young athletes access to modern grounds, coaching facilities and competitive opportunities without having to relocate to major cities.

Odisha has hosted several marquee international events, including the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2018 and 2023, becoming the first venue to host consecutive editions of the tournament. The successful organisation of these events earned global recognition for the state's infrastructure, administrative capability and spectator engagement.

Beyond hockey, Odisha has developed high-performance centres in collaboration with leading sporting institutions for athletics, badminton, weightlifting, swimming, football, shooting and other disciplines. These centres provide athletes with access to sports science, nutrition, physiotherapy and international-standard coaching.

After successfully hosting the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event last year, Odisha has been selected to host the higher-ranked World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event in August this year. The state is also preparing to host two major international athletics events in 2028 — the World Athletics Championships and the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. This will mark the first time India hosts a senior global track-and-field championship, with all events taking place at the Kalinga Indoor Athletics Stadium.

To strengthen grassroots talent identification, the state government has also decided to expand the Chief Minister's Trophy programme. The initiative will scout promising athletes from rural areas and provide them with specialised coaching, scientific training and exposure to national-level competition.