Odisha sees hope of Mahanadi water dispute settlement before Diwali

After a high-level meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in New Delhi on July 30, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed confidence that the conflict over sharing Mahanadi waters could be resolved before Diwali.

Describing the discussions as cordial and constructive, he said Odisha firmly presented its position, including concerns over water rights, farmers' interests and environmental protection. During the meeting, the two states agreed to resolve the dispute amicably through mutual cooperation and a friendly approach.

“Both states will make their submissions before the technical committee headed by the chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC). After the assessment, the panel will submit its report to the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) within three months with a solution that benefits the two states,” Majhi said.

Echoing similar optimism, the Chhattisgarh chief minister said sustained efforts have been made to resolve the dispute since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in both states. "The Mahanadi water dispute is an issue that has been continuing with Odisha for several years. The matter has been referred to the CWC for a decision while keeping in mind the interests and rights of both states," Sai said, expressing hope that the dispute would be resolved within the next three months.

The latest development, however, comes after months of negotiations between the two states. Majhi had earlier written to Sai and held discussions with him during a conference of water resources ministers in Rajasthan last year, repeatedly calling for an amicable settlement. Sai had also responded, agreeing to the request for a settlement.

For almost a decade, Odisha and Chhattisgarh have remained locked in a bitter battle over the sharing and management of the waters of the Mahanadi, a river that sustains millions of people across both states.

Odisha has consistently alleged that extensive construction of barrages and other water-retention structures by Chhattisgarh in the river's upper reaches has reduced downstream flow during the lean season, affecting agriculture, drinking water supply and the operation of the Hirakud reservoir, while sudden releases during the monsoon have worsened flooding downstream.

Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, maintains that it is merely utilising its legitimate share of the river's waters to meet the irrigation, drinking water and industrial needs of the rapidly developing state. It argues that its projects do not deprive Odisha of its rightful share.

The renewed push for dialogue has triggered a fresh political row in the state, with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) accusing the BJP government of keeping the details of the Delhi talks under wraps and failing to adequately safeguard the state's interests. The BJP, in turn, has blamed the previous Naveen Patnaik government for allowing the dispute to escalate by failing to stop upstream construction when it began.

Debi Prasad Mishra, former minister and senior vice-president of the BJD, and Arun Kumar Sahoo, former minister and BJD MLA, demanded that the state government disclose the details of the Delhi discussions instead of making false assurances of a settlement before Diwali.

They alleged that Chhattisgarh had been ignoring Odisha's concerns over Mahanadi water management and the demand for a new gauge station near the Saradihi barrage. “Indiscriminate release of water from the Kalma barrage during the monsoon and retention of water upstream during summer have aggravated both flooding and water scarcity in Odisha in recent years. The neighbouring state has also violated the A N Khosla recommendations on the rule curve, a reservoir operation protocol designed to balance flood moderation and water conservation in the Hirakud reservoir,” they said.

What's the dispute?

The 851-km-long Mahanadi originates in the Amarkantak Hills in present-day Chhattisgarh and flows 357 km through Chhattisgarh and 494 km through Odisha before emptying into the Bay of Bengal. It is among eastern India's most important river systems, supporting irrigation, drinking water supply, industries, fisheries, ecological habitats and the livelihoods of 2.18 crore people across the two states.

The Mahanadi basin covers around 141,600 square kilometres, with 52.9 per cent of the catchment area in Chhattisgarh, 46.3 per cent in Odisha, 0.5 per cent in Jharkhand, 0.2 per cent in Maharashtra and 0.1 per cent in Madhya Pradesh.

For Odisha, the river is nothing short of a lifeline. Nearly 16 districts depend directly or indirectly on the Mahanadi basin, while the Hirakud Dam, the world's longest earthen dam, regulates irrigation, flood control and hydroelectric generation across large parts of the state. Cities including Sambalpur, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar rely on the basin for drinking water and industrial growth.

Despite the river's importance, Odisha and Chhattisgarh have never had a comprehensive inter-state water-sharing agreement. After Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, the new state significantly expanded irrigation infrastructure and industrial development in the upper reaches of the Mahanadi basin. It began constructing major, medium and minor irrigation projects, along with a network of barrages and anicuts.

In July 2016, then chief minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that newly constructed barrages across the river in Chhattisgarh threatened water availability in the Hirakud reservoir, adversely affecting farmers and millions of people across districts, especially during the crucial non-monsoon months.

Odisha claimed that Chhattisgarh had undertaken extensive construction without adequate consultation, violating the spirit of cooperative federalism governing inter-state rivers. It has already built more than 500 anicuts and around 30 barrages, many intended to support irrigation and industrial water requirements. Among the structures are the Kalma, Saradihi, Mironi, Basantpur, Seorinarayan and Samoda barrages.

The state approached the Supreme Court in 2016, alleging illegal construction of barrages in the upstream region. Following the court's intervention, the Centre notified the MWDT in March 2018.

According to the proceedings of the meeting of the joint technical committees in April this year, the annual water availability of the Mahanadi has been estimated at 62.36 million acre-feet (maf), with Odisha's share assessed at 33.17 maf and Chhattisgarh's at 28.94 maf. Water availability at 50 per cent, 70 per cent and 90 per cent dependability has been estimated at 61.12 maf, 46.62 maf and 37.25 maf, respectively.

The detailed project report (DPR) of the Mahanadi Valley Development Project, prepared in 1945 during the construction of the Hirakud Dam, envisaged an allocation of 12.28 maf of water for Odisha, while 8.33 maf was earmarked for upstream regions that now largely fall within Chhattisgarh.

Odisha argues that the cumulative storage capacity created through the new barrages exceeds earlier planning assumptions and threatens downstream availability. Chhattisgarh, however, maintains that historical allocations prepared before the state's reorganisation cannot permanently restrict its developmental aspirations.