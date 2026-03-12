Odisha steps up measures to assist non-resident Odias stranded in West Asia

Majhi asked Chief Secretary Anu Garg to closely monitor developments arising from the crisis in the West Asia and the Gulf region. Stressing that the safety of Odia travellers and migrant workers was the government’s priority, he instructed officials to maintain constant coordination with the Union government and ensure timely assistance to those seeking to return home.

Following the directions, the state government constituted a three-member coordination team led by an IAS officer to work with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and oversee relief and assistance measures. The team comprises Director of the Odia Parivar Directorate and Secretary of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Bijay Ketan Upadhyay, Additional Resident Commissioner in New Delhi Sucharita Sadangi, and nodal officer Pritish Panda.

The Office of the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi has been designated as the nodal point for the initiative and will regularly update the Odisha government on evacuation arrangements and safety measures for NROs in the region.

According to officials, the state government has already begun receiving distress calls from Odias staying in the West Asia. “The Odisha Parivar Directorate has received over 220 phone calls from migrants and travellers seeking assistance. The directorate is coordinating with the MEA and the Indian diaspora in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Kuwait to ensure that people stranded there receive timely information and support to return safely,” Upadhyay told Business Standard.

Given the prevailing situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, the MEA has set up a special control room and issued a toll-free helpline number, 1800-118-797, for Indians seeking assistance. On delays in getting transit visas, Upadhyay said the MEA has taken up the matter with Saudi embassy officials and requested them to expedite the process to ensure that stranded people get visas in a day or two. "We are advising Odias in the region to register themselves through this helpline so that they can receive updates and support,” he said.

The directorate has also held discussions with office-bearers of associations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and other countries to assess the ground situation and reach out to migrant workers. Community groups have been requested to spread awareness among NRIs about registering with the MEA and staying in touch with Indian missions.

Resident Commissioner Vishal Gagan said aviation and airspace security concerns in the region remain a major challenge for evacuation operations. However, the MEA has been working with civil aviation authorities to facilitate the return of Indian nationals through special commercial flights.

Sources said that so far around 65,000 Indians have returned safely to the country from the West Asia through special civil aviation arrangements, with more flights being added to accommodate passengers. Among those brought back were 35 tourists from Odisha who had been stranded in Dubai due to airspace disruptions. Nine of them reached Bhubaneswar via Kochi, while the remaining travellers returned the following day via Mumbai on a special Air India Express flight before reaching the state.