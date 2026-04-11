Odisha to invest ₹3,400 cr through FY32 to upgrade public transport infra
Odisha Cabinet clears ₹3,400 crore Atal Bus Stand scheme to modernise transport infrastructure, improve commuter facilities, and integrate bus stand operations under a unified framework by FY32
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The overhaul, which will be implemented by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) under the Commerce and Transport department, has been designed to foster social cohesion, stimulate economic activity, and promote inclusive development, while adhering to environmental sustainability.
Officials said all public bus stands in the state will be integrated under a single, unified management framework. This includes bringing existing bus stands developed under earlier schemes and those managed by ULBs under a single umbrella to ensure uniform standards in development, renovation, operation, maintenance, and management. This will eliminate disparities in infrastructure quality and streamline service delivery across regions, officials said.
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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 11:33 AM IST