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Home / India News / Odisha to invest ₹3,400 cr through FY32 to upgrade public transport infra

Odisha to invest ₹3,400 cr through FY32 to upgrade public transport infra

Odisha Cabinet clears ₹3,400 crore Atal Bus Stand scheme to modernise transport infrastructure, improve commuter facilities, and integrate bus stand operations under a unified framework by FY32

Bus Stand

All bus stands under the scheme will be formally designated and notified as public transport infrastructure, enabling their use by both government and private bus operators (Representative Photo: Shutterstock)

Hemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 11:34 AM IST

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The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Saturday approved a state-wide overhaul of the public transport infrastructure with the launch of the ‘Atal Bus Stand (ABS)’ scheme, with an outlay of Rs 3,400 crore through FY32.
 
The scheme aims to establish modern, well-equipped bus stands across Odisha at district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters, urban local bodies (ULBs), as well as key tourist and strategically important locations. The move is expected to facilitate seamless public transport services and enhance commuter convenience across the state.
 
“The initiative will also consolidate infrastructure and services, reduce liabilities and create a robust institutional framework for public transport infrastructure in Odisha,” an official of the Commerce and Transport department said.

The overhaul, which will be implemented by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) under the Commerce and Transport department, has been designed to foster social cohesion, stimulate economic activity, and promote inclusive development, while adhering to environmental sustainability.

 
All bus stands under the scheme will be formally designated and notified as public transport infrastructure, enabling their use by both government and private bus operators.

Officials said all public bus stands in the state will be integrated under a single, unified management framework. This includes bringing existing bus stands developed under earlier schemes and those managed by ULBs under a single umbrella to ensure uniform standards in development, renovation, operation, maintenance, and management. This will eliminate disparities in infrastructure quality and streamline service delivery across regions, officials said.

Bus stands will be categorised into ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ classes based on passenger demand, traffic volume, and regional requirements to ensure that facilities are tailored to the scale and significance of each location.
 
Anu Garg, Chief Secretary, said: “The scheme will emphasise development and redevelopment of bus stand projects as per requirement at various locations, improving operational and management efficiency, enhancing financial strategies, and boosting revenue.”

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Topics : Odisha Odisha govt OSRTC Public Transport

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

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