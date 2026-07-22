Odisha opens Jagannath Temple's land treasure chest to reclaim assets

The state has identified more than 60,426 acres of land belonging to the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, spread across Odisha and six other states. Around 395 acres are located outside Odisha.

The revenue and disaster management department has directed the Board of Revenue, revenue divisional commissioners, and district administrations to ensure the expeditious disposal of 11,675 miscellaneous revenue cases instituted by the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration across various tehsils to reclaim the land.

Arabinda Kumar Padhee, additional chief secretary of the revenue department, has asked officials to accord the highest priority to the speedy disposal of revenue cases pending for a long time in Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Ganjam, Cuttack, and Kendrapara districts.

“Several issues relating to the protection and management of land belonging to Lord Jagannath require urgent attention. It is imperative that the district administration intervenes promptly to safeguard the property and ensure its protection in accordance with the law,” Padhee said in a letter to officials. The letter has been reviewed by Business Standard.

The government is also examining an alternative approach for cases where temple land has remained under private occupation for several years. Under the proposed mechanism, occupants of encroached temple land may be allowed to obtain legal ownership by paying the prescribed penalty and dues to the Shree Jagannath Temple.

“Since physically reclaiming every parcel of encroached land may be difficult, particularly where private structures and settlements have come up over a long period, plans are afoot to transfer ownership by collecting penalties and other charges. Once the required payment and legal formalities are completed, the land would be formally recorded in the occupants' names,” officials said.

The settlement model, they said, has been proposed in view of the practical difficulties involved in evicting long-standing occupants. Rather than allowing valuable land to remain tied up in prolonged litigation or encroachment disputes, the government plans to monetise eligible properties through a legally regulated process.

“The proceeds from the sale or settlement of encroached land are expected to contribute to a corpus fund of around ₹10,000 crore for the Shree Jagannath Temple. The proposed corpus could provide a long-term financial base for the conservation and maintenance of the temple and its associated institutions,” officials said.

The revenue and disaster management department has asked district administrations to ensure the prompt implementation of orders passed by the Board of Revenue in cases instituted by the temple administration under Section 7(A) of the Odisha Estates Abolition Act.

Revenue authorities have also been directed to examine old records of rights, including the 1927–28 records, and take the necessary steps to correct khewats (records of ownership), wherever required.

The state government has also decided to establish a dedicated Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu Land Cell to oversee the recovery and settlement of the temple’s landed properties. The cell is expected to coordinate the identification of encroachments, pursue pending legal and revenue cases, facilitate settlements, and ensure that the temple’s valuable land assets are protected in the future.

According to official records of the Shree Jagannath Temple, land belonging to Lord Jagannath is spread across 24 districts of Odisha. In addition, 395 acres have been identified in six other states. Of this, 323 acres are in West Bengal, 28 acres in Maharashtra, 25 acres in Madhya Pradesh, 17 acres in Andhra Pradesh, almost 2 acres in Chhattisgarh and 0.3 acres in Bihar.

“The large landholding is historically linked to the deep religious faith of devotees, many of whom donated land in the name of Lord Jagannath. Over the decades, a significant portion of this land has allegedly been encroached upon or become embroiled in ownership and revenue disputes. The government now intends to bring the entire landholding under a more systematic process of verification, settlement and recovery,” officials said.