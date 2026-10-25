Oil companies step up petrol pump toilet checks to improve customer service

Clean toilets at petrol pumps may seem like a small amenity, but oil marketing companies are seeking to make them a visible measure of customer service, with senior executives personally leading inspections of washrooms across the country and QR codes inviting travellers to rate their experience.

Under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas' Swachhata Abhiyan, public-sector oil marketing companies are stepping up checks and maintenance of toilets at retail fuel outlets, seeking to turn a cleanliness drive into a lasting customer-service commitment rather than a temporary campaign.

The message is increasingly coming from the top. Directors (Marketing) of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) have taken to inspecting outlets themselves, spotlighting clean facilities and reinforcing the expectation that hygienic washrooms should be part of the service motorists can count on when they pull into a petrol pump.

During visits to COCO BKC and 3 Star Fuel Station in Mumbai, IndianOil's Director (Marketing) Saumitra Priya Srivastava highlighted the clean, hygienic washrooms and the prominently displayed Darpan QR codes that allow customers to share feedback.

"Small details make a big difference in building customer trust," he said in a post on X along with pictures of the inspection.

BPCL's Director (Marketing) Subhankar Sen, visiting BP Shantipath in New Delhi, similarly checked the company's DriveFresh washroom facilities and customer-feedback arrangements.

"Be Fresh. Drive Fresh," he wrote on X, promoting BPCL's clean and hygienic washroom promise.

The inspections extend well beyond the boardroom. IndianOil's senior retail officials have reviewed toilet cleanliness and upkeep at outlets at several places across the country, including in cities like Kolkata, Indore, Jabalpur and Rewa, checking housekeeping standards and interacting with customers to hear about their experience.

The visits are intended to reinforce accountability across the retail network, from senior management to the staff responsible for daily maintenance, officials said.

The initiative combines inspections with dedicated janitorial staff, sensor-based monitoring and Darpan QR codes displayed outside washrooms, they said, adding that travellers can scan the codes to rate facilities and submit feedback, giving oil companies a direct channel to identify shortcomings and assess whether standards are being maintained.

The idea is simple: a toilet that looks clean during a scheduled inspection must remain clean when the next traveller arrives. Customer feedback can help bridge that gap, provided complaints are reviewed promptly and trigger corrective action.

For motorists on long journeys, a clean and usable toilet can make the difference between a routine fuel stop and an unpleasant experience.

Washroom hygiene is also one of the most visible indicators of how seriously an outlet takes customer service, extending the experience beyond the quality and availability of fuel.

For frontline attendants and cleaning staff, maintaining a hygienic facility is a daily responsibility that can directly shape customer perceptions. Regular inspections by senior executives send a signal that washroom upkeep is not a peripheral task to be overlooked amid the business of selling fuel, officials said.

Industry analysts said the campaign highlights how customer expectations at fuel stations are evolving. As oil companies compete on service and convenience alongside fuel availability, basic amenities such as hygienic toilets can help build trust and encourage motorists to return.

With marketing directors personally checking washrooms and regional teams following up at retail outlets, the oil companies are seeking to make cleanliness a management priority rather than simply a slogan, they added.