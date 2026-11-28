Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that culture and the economy are "complementary to each other" and asserted that once considered a 'BIMARU' (sick) state, Uttar Pradesh has become the growth engine of India's economy.

Speaking at the CII Banaras Biennale 2026 in Varanasi, the chief minister said, "When a platform like the CII engages with art and culture, it conveys the message that culture and the economy are complementary. While the paths may differ, the destination is the same." He said a state once labelled as 'Bimaru' (sick) is now viewed by both the nation and the world as a growth engine for India's economy. Uttar Pradesh has truly become a growth engine for the Indian economy, he said.

Demographer Ashish Bose coined the acronym 'BIMARU' (which means sick in Hindi) in the mid-1980s, formed from the first letters of the names of some of the country's then poorest states: Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

"Just look at the comparative data. In Uttar Pradesh, 14,000 large-scale factories were established from Independence up to 2017. In contrast, between 2017 and 2026, 35,000 large-scale factories have been set up in the same state.

"In just 10 years, we have achieved what previously took 70 years. This demonstrates that when intentions are pure, and policies are clear, the 'niyanta' (controller) does not hesitate to bestow His grace. Uttar Pradesh stands as a prime example of this today," Adityanath said.

The chief minister said from day one, the government maintained that the primary requirement for industry is a secure environment -- a robust law-and-order situation.

He said the zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, which the government adopted nine years ago, remains firmly in place.

"Today, the state's traditional enterprises are gaining global recognition through the 'One District, One Product' initiative. We have now moved forward with the 'One District, One Cuisine' concept," the chief minister said.

"Having achieved the goal of 'One District, One Medical College', Uttar Pradesh is now rapidly advancing towards the objective of 'One District, One University'. Strong law and order, excellent connectivity, world-class infrastructure, dedicated industrial land banks, and an industry-ready workforce have ushered in a new chapter of investment and industrial development in Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said.