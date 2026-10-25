Our aim is to ensure FTA translates into tangible gains: Anurag Bhushan

Which sectors could see early benefits for India and Sweden once the India-EU FTA is enforced?

Early benefits are likely in sectors where tariff reductions strengthen the existing trade and where the two economies have complementary capabilities. For India, labour-intensive sectors such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, marine products, engineering goods, and gems and jewellery stand to gain because duties, currently at 4 per cent to 26 per cent, will be substantially reduced or eliminated. For Sweden, advanced industrial machinery, precision engineering, high-technology equipment, specialty chemicals, and medical devices offer immediate potential as India opens up 92.1 per cent of its tariff lines to European exports.

Some Swedish companies are in India for over a hundred years. There are 300 of them in India now. For a country of 10 million people, and gross domestic product of $670 billion (FY25), it has in India companies like Volvo, Scania, SKF, AstraZenca and Ericsson. Swedish companies’ domestic market is small, and they are looking for markets abroad. They are keen on India as they are looking at the China plus one strategy. Additionally, Sweden is becoming a high-cost manufacturing country, and these companies are looking at India to set up their global base for regional, global and sub-global markets.

Does India have targets on increasing trade volumes and business opportunities next financial year?

Rather than relying on isolated annual trade targets for next financial year, the two Prime Ministers, Narendra Modi and Ulf Krissterson, set a medium-term objective during the Gothenburg Summit in May — of doubling bilateral economic exchange, trade, and investment within five years. This target provides a clear, long-term strategic direction for businesses, financial institutions, and investors on both sides. For the next financial year, our operational focus is on building a robust pipeline of commercial partnerships, manufacturing collaborations, and export opportunities. Furthermore, Sweden views India as a vital engine for global capability centres (GCCs) and advanced research & development (R&D), embracing the powerful paradigm of “Design for India, Make in India, Made with Sweden, and Innovate for the World”. State delegations from Andhra Pradesh and Haryana and the Confederation of Indian Industry, and visits by the secretary, defence production, secretary, Department of Telecommunications, etc show the expanding breadth of our engagement. India and Sweden are planning to hold an investment summit next year.

What are the opportunities for Indian businesses, including India’s agro products? Are there market-access issues?

Indian businesses have opportunities in Sweden through direct exports, industrial partnership, and integration into European value chains. Alongside traditional strengths in information technology (IT), pharmaceuticals, and engineering, there is strong scope to expand exports of Indian agricultural and processed food products, such as basmati rice, spices, and specialty produce. Our approach combines trade promotion with practical support on compliance. Platforms such as “Namaste Stockholm” can help introduce Indian products to a wider audience while direct business-to-business engagement connects producers with buyers and distributors. The embassy will continue to facilitate these connections and engage relevant authorities where specific market-access difficulties arise.

Market access will depend upon how we can work through European regulation system, which is health- and safety-oriented.

Sweden has focused on cooperation among SMEs of the two countries. How much progress has been made, and what are the prospects?

The structural strength and innovation engine of Swedish industry lie in its SMEs, which make up roughly 99 per cent of all registered businesses in the country, generate over 61 per cent of the economic value added, and account for 65 per cent of national employment. Moreover, over 39 per cent of Swedish SMEs offer green products or services, reflecting Sweden’s deeply embedded national leadership in sustainability and deep tech. Progress has been achieved through our bilateral Innovation Partnership and operational initiatives like the India-Sweden Innovations Accelerator (ISIA), which has connected businesses and supported clean-tech scaleups. Looking ahead, the prospects for SME collaboration are bright in clean technology, digital and artificial-intelligence solutions, specialised engineering, health care, and sustainable urban infrastructure. Swedish SMEs bring world-class niche technologies, specialised R&D, and deep-tech innovation, while Indian SMEs offer agile manufacturing capabilities, exceptional engineering talent, and unmatched scale. While the FTA will support this cooperation through greater predictability and digital trade provisions, smaller firms still require practical assistance in finding local partners, navigating technical standards and integrating into cross-border supply chains. Structured business engagement and institutional platforms remain essential in bridging these gaps and unlocking our bilateral potential.

How receptive is Sweden to India’s concerns on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)?

The two Prime Ministers (in May) called for LeadIT 3.0 to shift from commitment to execution — focusing on tech transfer, industrial pilots, skill development, and financing architectures that lower the cost of capital, and I hope it is launched at the Conference of Parties 31 (in Turkiye). Accelerating low-carbon steel, cement, and transport is the most sustainable strategy to remain globally competitive under carbon-accounting regimes. Under our bilateral Industry Transition Partnership, India and Sweden are collaborating on green steel and advancing a commercial project pipeline to lead this global industrial transition.

What steps are India and Sweden taking to ensure the swift and effective implementation of the FTA once it enters into force?

Beyond the formal approval process of the FTA, implementation will depend on ensuring that businesses have timely and accessible information on tariff reductions, rules of origin, Customs procedures, and standards and commitments relating to services. Early engagement among government agencies, industry associations and companies will be important in clarifying requirements, identifying potential bottlenecks and resolving difficulties. The embassy, in coordination with relevant Indian and Swedish institutions, will support business outreach, sector-specific interactions and the identification of potential partners. Particular attention will be given to helping SMEs understand and utilise the agreement. Our aim is to ensure that the FTA translates into tangible gains on the ground — increased trade and investment, stronger supply-chain linkages, and new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

The mobility of skilled professionals and students is another important aspect of the India-Sweden partnership. Any observation on this?