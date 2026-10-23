Over 100 detained in Delhi as protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar resume

Anti-special intensive revision (SIR) protests resumed on Friday with scores of protesters attempting to march towards the Election Commission of India’s office in New Delhi, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi Police detained over 100 protesters after they tried to breach multi-layered barricades near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

Protesters on Friday, comprising representatives of farmers’ organisations, trade unions, student bodies and Left parties, marched towards the ECI headquarters.

Carrying the Tricolour and banners reading “Scrap SIR”, “Vote Chori” and “No elections with SIR”, the demonstrators shouted slogans against the poll panel chief.

Some protesters climbed a tree and attempted to wave the national flag, while activists of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) held satirical placards targeting Kumar.

The march, called by the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR, a people’s collective, began near Gole Dak Khana at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg.

It brought together representatives of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), trade unions, student organisations and Left parties, with participants from Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

The protesters sat down and held a “People’s Parliament” after police stopped them from proceeding towards the ECI headquarters.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das on Friday vowed to continue their movement against SIR, appearing before the special executive magistrate (SEM) at the Mandir Marg police station, stating that the stir against special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls would continue.

“The movement continues. We are custodians of this platform which has been given to us by the people of this country. We are just trying to do our best. The movement continues even when we are in jail,” Ranka told reporters after appearing before the SEM.

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a plea by All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora challenging a police notice asking her to execute a peace bond before an SEM.

“I am rejecting the writ petition at this juncture,” said Justice Subramonium Prasad while pronouncing the judgement.

The judge, however, said he has passed certain directions to the SEM on providing all material to the student leader in the proceedings.