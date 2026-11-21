Traffic congestion is expected on several roads in South Delhi on Saturday, with more than 27 marriage functions scheduled across the area, drawing over 12,000 guests and an estimated 5,000 additional vehicles, police said.

The functions are scheduled on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road.

The affected stretches include SSN Marg, 100 Foota Road, Anuvrat Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Mandi Road, Jonapur Road, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

Adequate traffic personnel have been deployed to regulate vehicular movement in the area, it said.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these roads, wherever possible, and use the Delhi Metro to save time and fuel.

They have also been asked to plan their journeys in advance and check the traffic police's social media handles for live updates and diversions.

Wedding guests have been requested to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas and avoid roadside parking.

The traffic police helpline number is 1095, while emergency assistance can be sought by dialling 112.