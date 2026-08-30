Over 275 Indians remain missing after Nepal-Tibet flash floods, 108 rescued

Over 275 Indians remained missing while 108 others were rescued following the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border four days back, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

It said 128 persons of Indian origin have also been uncontactable.

The MEA said that 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed over Nepal from China in the last two days, while around 900 Indians are still on the Chinese side but are "safe and contactable".

Late in the night, New Delhi sent a fourth tranche of 11 tonnes of relief materials to Nepal on board a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the aircraft also carried a technical contingent along with equipment for search and rescue operations as well as a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis along with forensic equipment.

The forensic team will help Nepalese authorities in identifying mortal remains of those killed in Wednesday's flash floods.

Additionally, 16-trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot 'Single Lane Modular Steel Bridge' have reached Nepal, Jaishankar said on social media.

"Equipment for installation of seven more Bailey bridges will be supplied soon. Technical teams for their installation are expected to reach shortly," he added.

India has so far sent a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief materials to Nepal.

In a statement, the MEA shared details of missing Indians as well as those rescued.

"Till date, 108 Indian nationals have been rescued in Nepal, and contact was re-established with around 50 Indian nationals who were earlier uncontactable," the MEA said in a statement.

"Furthermore, 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China in the last two days, as per local government sources in China," it said.

"Around 900 Indian nationals are still on the Chinese side but are safe and contactable. Unfortunately, more than 275 Indian nationals and 128 persons of Indian origin remain missing or non-contactable," it added.

Four Indian nationals -- Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar and Mohammed Minhajuddin -- were rescued from a hydropower project in Rasuwa, it said, adding they are expected to reach Kathmandu soon.

Rasuwa was among the areas severely impacted by the floods.

The death toll from Wednesday's flash floods in Nepal rose to 675 with more bodies recovered as search and rescue operations continued, according to the latest details shared by Nepalese authorities.

"As many Indian nationals were among those impacted by the flash floods on both the Nepal side and the China side, the government of India has been working in close coordination with the Nepali and Chinese authorities for the early rescue and relief efforts of those affected by the floods," the MEA said.

It said a round-the-clock Control Room has been established in the Ministry of External Affairs and separate helplines have been made operational in Indian embassies in Kathmandu, Nepal and Beijing, China.

"Our embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing have also remained engaged with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure effective coordination of search, rescue and relief efforts, in connection with Indian nationals impacted by the flash flood," the MEA said.

"Our Missions have also ensured sustained efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of rescued Indian nationals apart from facilitating their return to India, wherever required, and are monitoring and facilitating the transit of Indian nationals returning from the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra through Nepal," it added.

On India's assistance to Nepal, the MEA said, a specialised technical team for tunnel reconnaissance and rescue was sent to the neighbouring country.

"The team started working from today to assist in tunnel rescue in the impacted area. Based on their recommendation, a specialised tunnel rescue team from India with equipment is expected to reach Nepal today," it said.