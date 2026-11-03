Over 30,000 ha of crops damaged by Murasu cyclone in Andhra Pradesh

Over 30,000 hectares of standing crops were damaged in 15 districts by the severe cyclonic storm Murasu, which mostly affected the districts of Krishna, Bapatla and Nandyala.

Officials estimated that paddy, cotton and corn crops suffered the most damage, an official press release said on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary estimations, crops were damaged in 30,661 acres in 15 districts. Crops were majorly damaged in Krishna, Bapatla and Nandyala districts due to the cyclone," it said.

Murasu caused abnormal impact over 132 mandals in 15 districts, and 10,805 people were evacuated to cyclone shelters. The state government has arranged 171 relief camps and distributed 14,810 food packets, the release further said.

Eleven NDRF and 13 SDRF teams were deployed for relief operations, along with the arrangement of 613 generators.

The Fire Department has deployed 185 teams to clear uprooted trees and stranded water.

As a precautionary move before the cyclone started striking the southern state, 3,066 pregnant and 1,008 nursing mothers were shifted to hospitals.

As many as 725 medical teams were dispatched to 13 districts and 362 ambulances were kept on standby, among other measures.