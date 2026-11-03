Tuesday, November 03, 2026 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over 30,000 ha of crops damaged by Murasu cyclone in Andhra Pradesh

Over 30,000 ha of crops damaged by Murasu cyclone in Andhra Pradesh

Officials estimated that paddy, cotton and corn crops suffered the most damage, an official press release said on Tuesday

cyclone murasu to make landfall in andhra today- November 2

Murasu caused abnormal impact over 132 mandals in 15 districts, and 10,805 people were evacuated to cyclone shelters | Image: PTI

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 30,000 hectares of standing crops were damaged in 15 districts by the severe cyclonic storm Murasu, which mostly affected the districts of Krishna, Bapatla and Nandyala.

Officials estimated that paddy, cotton and corn crops suffered the most damage, an official press release said on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary estimations, crops were damaged in 30,661 acres in 15 districts. Crops were majorly damaged in Krishna, Bapatla and Nandyala districts due to the cyclone," it said.

Murasu caused abnormal impact over 132 mandals in 15 districts, and 10,805 people were evacuated to cyclone shelters. The state government has arranged 171 relief camps and distributed 14,810 food packets, the release further said.

 

Eleven NDRF and 13 SDRF teams were deployed for relief operations, along with the arrangement of 613 generators.

Also Read

cyclone murasu, imd weather forecast, murasu landfall

Cyclone Murasu hits Andhra coast; schools shut, flights disrupted

cyclone murasu, imd weather forecast, murasu landfall

Cyclone Murasu crosses Andhra coast, leaves a heavy trail of destruction

cyclone murasu, imd weather forecast, murasu landfall

Cyclone Murasu: Andhra braces for landfall; schools shut in three states

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Andhra chainsaw attack accused nabbed after encounter in Atmakur forest

Cyclone

Cyclone Murasu intensifies into severe storm, to hit Andhra coast by Nov 3

The Fire Department has deployed 185 teams to clear uprooted trees and stranded water.

As a precautionary move before the cyclone started striking the southern state, 3,066 pregnant and 1,008 nursing mothers were shifted to hospitals.

As many as 725 medical teams were dispatched to 13 districts and 362 ambulances were kept on standby, among other measures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Diwali 2026 special trains

Diwali, Chhath 2026: Northern Railway announces festival special trains

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Centre, others response on plea against protest at Ramlila Maidan

supreme court

SC points to report on unrestricted sale of crackers, seeks Centre's action

Supreme Court, SC

SC defers pleas challenging Waqf Amendment Act validity to January 2027

The policy included licensing provisions for hotels, restaurants, clubs and other hospitality establishments serving alcoholic beverages.

Why are Tasmac workers on strike in Tamil Nadu and what are their demands?

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Cyclone Crop damages

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyDelhi AQI TodayCyclone MurasuSensex TodayMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferBosch Share PriceGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 2:12 PM IST