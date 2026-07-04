Over 32% of Delhi's 14.5 million voters covered in SIR drive so far

More than 32 per cent of Delhi's 1.45 crore electors have been distributed enumeration forms, while just over 1 per cent of the completed forms have been digitised in the first five days of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the capital, according to official data.

A total of 46,54,989 enumeration forms were distributed across the capital and 1,46,438 completed forms were digitised till Saturday, data shared by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) showed.

The distribution covered 32.08 per cent of Delhi's 1,45,10,298 registered electors, while the digitised forms accounted for 1.01 per cent of the total electorate.

The Delhi CEO's office said in a post on X that the chief electoral officer, along with an electoral registration officer (EROs) and a booth-level officer (BLO), presented and collected the filled enumeration form from the Vice President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, as part of the exercise "aimed at preparing a transparent, inclusive and error-free electoral roll".

The month-long door-to-door survey under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) began in Delhi on June 30 and will continue till July 29.

Among the districts, Central North recorded the highest number of forms distributed at 5,07,830, followed by North (4,59,463), North East (4,36,906), Old Delhi (4,04,847) and North West (4,04,409).

In percentage terms, Old Delhi led all districts with 42.48 per cent of its voters covered, followed by North West (41.52 per cent), Central North (39.76 per cent) and Central (37.72 per cent).

East recorded the lowest distribution rate at 26 per cent, followed by South East (26.85 per cent), North East (27.25 per cent) and South West (29.76 per cent).

In terms of digitisation, South West topped the list with 25,464 forms digitised, followed by East (20,469), West (18,677), South (12,715) and Central North (10,348).

Percentage-wise, West recorded the highest digitisation rate at 2.24 per cent, followed by South West (1.91 per cent), Outer North and East (1.41 per cent each).

North East reported the lowest digitisation rate at 0.52 per cent, followed by South East (0.55 per cent), Central (0.57 per cent) and Central North (0.81 per cent).

During the SIR exercise, BLOs are providing each voter with two copies of the enumeration form. One copy will remain with the voter as an acknowledgement, while the other will be collected by the BLO. No documents are required to be submitted along with the enumeration form.

The form must be filled by every voter for their names to be included in the final electoral roll scheduled to be published on October 7.

Electors who do not submit their enumeration forms will not find their names in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 5, according to the CEO's office.