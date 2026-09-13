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Home / India News / Over 4.8 mn affected in Bihar flood; water levels of rivers start to recede

Over 4.8 mn affected in Bihar flood; water levels of rivers start to recede

Among the worst-affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, and Araria, according to the Disaster Management Department

Flood, Bihar Flood

Darbhanga: An aerial view shows a train passing by an area partially submerged in the floodwaters, in Darbhanga district, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2026 | 11:35 PM IST

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Over 48 lakh people remained affected in flood-hit Bihar on Sunday, even as waters started to recede in most rivers which had been flowing above the danger mark, officials said.

Bihar has received 111.7 mm of rainfall so far in September, around 13 per cent above normal, officials said.

Around 48.70 lakh people in 575 gram panchayats across 88 blocks of 15 districts were affected by the deluge, they said.

Among the worst-affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, and Araria, according to the Disaster Management Department (DMD).

The Kosi was flowing above the danger mark at Baltar and Kursela, the Burhi Gandak at Khagaria, the Ganga at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger, the Punpun at Sripalpur, the Bagmati at Benibad and the Ghaghra at Darauli and Gangpur Siswan, the DMD said.

 

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The administration is operating 1,257 community kitchens, and 13 relief camps are in flood-affected areas.

Arrangements for accommodation, food, medical care and other essential items have been made for around 12,260 people at these facilities, it said.

Around 1,790 boats are being used for evacuation and transportation, it said.

Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 27 of the SDRF have been deployed in various districts.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, accused the Centre of adopting a "stepmotherly" attitude towards Bihar in terms of providing flood relief.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, the RJD working president criticised Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union ministers from the state for "failing to secure a relief package for Bihar".

"Whenever there are floods in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives quick assurances of relief, talks to state leadership and directs deployment of relief forces, including the Indian Air Force. However, there is a stepmotherly treatment towards Bihar where he comes during election campaigns and eats 'litti chokha'," Yadav alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 13 2026 | 11:35 PM IST