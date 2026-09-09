Over 4 million hit by floods in Bihar as rivers cross danger levels

More than 4 million people have been affected by floods across 14 districts of Bihar following torrential rains over the past five days, with several rivers flowing above the danger mark, officials said on Wednesday.

"Incessant rain in various districts caused rivers and streams to overflow. Besides, heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal has also led to rivers flowing above the danger level at several places," an official said.

According to a statement by the Disaster Management Department (DMD), around 4.021 million people in 514 gram panchayats across 84 blocks in 14 districts have been affected by floods.

The affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnia and Arwal.

According to the meteorological service centre, the state has recorded 79.6 mm of rainfall in September so far, which is 31 per cent above normal.

In its latest bulletin, the DMD said, "The Ganga at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur recorded 36.78 metres at 9 am on September 9, surpassing its previous Highest Flood Level (HFL) of 36.75 metres recorded on August 17, 2021. The trend, however, remains stable." Several rivers, including the Gandak, Kosi, Budhi Gandak, Ganga, Punpun, Bagmati and Ghaghra, are flowing above danger levels at multiple locations, officials said.

The water levels of the Gandak at Dumariya Ghat, Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, Burhi Gandak at Khagaria, and Ganga at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon, as well as at Munger, Punpun at Sripalpur, Bagmati at Benibad, and Ghaghara at Darauli and Gangpur Siswan, are flowing above the danger mark.

A total of 723 community kitchens are currently being operated in various districts for flood-affected people.

In addition, 15 relief camps are being operated, where arrangements for accommodation, food, medical care and other essential facilities have been made for 13,446 flood evacuees, it said.

"So far, around 194,000 polythene sheets and approximately 29,400 dry ration packets have been distributed among flood-hit people. To facilitate evacuation and transportation, a total of 1,979 boats are currently being operated. So far, 5,178 quintals of animal fodder have also been distributed", the bulletin said.

As far as the discharge of water from major barrages in the state is concerned, the statement said the Gandak Barrage recorded a discharge of 86,000 cusecs at 10 am on Wednesday, with a stable trend. The highest discharge recorded so far this year was 2,24,000 cusecs on July 14.

The discharge at Kosi Barrage stood at 1,48,200 cusecs, with a stable trend, at 10 am. Its highest discharge so far this year was 2,55,425 cusecs on July 20.

The discharge at Indrapuri Barrage (Sone river) stood at 80,785 cusecs at 10 am, and the trend is rising. The highest discharge recorded this year was 5,63,654 cusecs on September 2.

In view of the possibility of flooding and for carrying out immediate relief and rescue operations, 27 SDRF teams and 10 NDRF teams have been deployed in various districts.

The meteorological service centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall at some places and heavy rainfall at one or two places in the state during the next two days.