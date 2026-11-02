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Home / India News / Paddy stubble burning falls 26.6% in 7 states; Punjab records most cases

Paddy stubble burning falls 26.6% in 7 states; Punjab records most cases

Paddy stubble burning incidents fell 26.63% to 3,316 across seven states between September 15 and November 1, with Punjab accounting for nearly half the cases.

Stubble Burning, Stubble

Paddy stubble burning incidents declined 26.63% across seven states during the September 15-November 1 period, although Punjab continued to account for nearly half of the recorded cases. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 10:17 PM IST

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Paddy crop residue burning incidents in seven states fell by 26.63 per cent to 3,316 between September 15 and November 1, according to data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
 Punjab recorded the highest number of cases at 1,514, followed by Rajasthan (671), Madhya Pradesh (566), Uttar Pradesh (345), Uttarakhand (176), Haryana (42) and Delhi (2).
 In Punjab, Amritsar, Firozpur, Kapurthala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Faridkot, Patiala, Barnala and Fazilka reported the maximum number of incidents during the period.
 In Rajasthan, cases were concentrated in Baran, Bundi, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Kota and Sawai Madhopur.
 n Madhya Pradesh, Sheopur, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Guna, Datia and Ashoknagar districts recorded more incidents.
 

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 The data was generated through satellite remote sensing during Kharif 2026 by the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space (CREAMS) Laboratory, under the Division of Agricultural Physics, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).
 

Why Farmers Burn Stubble

Farmers have only 10-25 days between harvesting paddy and sowing wheat.
Burning is the cheapest, fastest and least labour-intensive way to clear fields, especially when machinery for mulching or baling is unavailable or expensive.
Mechanised harvesting also leaves behind loose straw and stubble, making manual removal difficult, while delayed wheat sowing can reduce the yield of the next crop.
 

Government Measures

The Centre is tackling the problem mainly through its Crop Residue Management scheme. It provides 50 per cent subsidy to individual farmers and 80 per cent financial support to cooperatives, farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and entrepreneurs for buying machinery such as Happy Seeders, Super Seeders, balers, mulchers and straw choppers.
 Custom Hiring Centres have also been set up for small farmers. The scheme promotes both in-situ management, which involves mulching or incorporating straw into the soil, and ex-situ use of paddy straw in biomass pellets, briquettes, thermal power plant co-firing and other industries.
 The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has also been using satellite monitoring and enforcement squads, and has issued directions to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Crop diversification away from paddy is also being encouraged to reduce straw generation at source.

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Topics : Stubble burning Paddy procurement Crop burning air pollution

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 10:17 PM IST