Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned Indian painter Arpita Singh dies at 89

Open any Arpita Singh canvas and the eye has nowhere to rest. Figures, animals, flowers, household objects and fragments of a remembered past are all packed in together. By the time you notice a quiet, nostalgic kitchen scene in her renowned Munna Apa’s Kitchen, you have also noticed suffering and pain in a corner of it.

Singh, who died in Delhi at 89 on Monday, spent more than five decades making this kind of picture.

She was born in 1937 in West Bengal (part of the undivided province of Bengal before Independence) and obtained a diploma in fine arts from Delhi Polytechnic in 1959, where she met painter Paramjit Singh, whom she eventually married in 1962. She then worked with the Indian government’s Cottage Industries Restoration Programme, where she met traditional artists and weavers who greatly influenced her work.

The paintings most people associate with her came at a later stage. Between 1973 and 1982, she worked mostly in black and white, building abstract compositions out of line. Colour and the human figure were not the point. Depth and space were. These pictures set up much of what followed, and the habit of working things out on the page without knowing the outcome never really left her.

In the 1980s, folk traditions, Bengali ones in particular, entered the work. Colour followed, and in time, oil on canvas replaced watercolour on paper as her main medium.

Her method was to build. Patches of pigment were laid over one another until the surface itself felt under strain. That strain suited her subjects. She painted women's daily routines and worries, the objects around them, and the darkness that runs through ordinary life, often within the same frame. Miniature painting and folk art shaped how she handled perspective and told a story.

She is usually described as both a modernist and a figurative painter. Her own pictures never settled the question.

Singh showed in more than 50 solo and group exhibitions in India and abroad. These included the Pundole Art Gallery in Bombay, Bose Pacia Modern in New York, M+ in Hong Kong, the Fukuoka Asian Art Museum and the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in Delhi. She received the Parishad Samman in 1991, the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and the Lalit Kala Akademi Fellowship in 2014.

She lived and worked in Nizamuddin East, Delhi. She is survived by her husband, Paramjit Singh. Their daughter, the artist Anjum Singh, died in 2020.