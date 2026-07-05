Padma Vibhushan awardee and Pandavani legend Teejan Bai dies at 70

Teejan Bai, the renowned Pandavani singer who brought Chhattisgarh's folk art of Pandavani global recognition, passed away early on Sunday morning at AIIMS Raipur. The Padma Vibhushan awardee was 70 and had been ill for some time.

Born in Ganiyari village near Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Teejan Bai began singing Pandavani at a very young age after watching her maternal grandfather. She chose this art form at a time when it was dominated by men.

Through Pandavani, she brought the stories of the Mahabharata to life on stage thousands of times with her powerful voice, compelling acting and unique presentation style. This earned her international acclaim.

Traditionally, Pandavani was performed by men either sitting (Vedamati style) or standing (Kapalik style). Teejan Bai not only left her mark on this male-dominated art form but also became the first woman to perform in the Kapalik style.

For her contribution to Indian folk art, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan.

She was born in 1956 on the day of the Teej festival, which is why her parents named her Teejan. She belonged to the Pardhi tribe, which had been declared a "criminal tribe" under the Criminal Tribes Act, 1871, by the British, though the Act was repealed in 1952.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over her demise. He wrote on X: "She gave global recognition to Chhattisgarh's folk art through her magnificent performances. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the world of art and culture."

President Droupadi Murmu said: "The news of the demise of renowned Pandavani artist Teejan Bai is extremely saddening. With her powerful voice, impactful presence and unique style, she brought the Mahabharata's stories to life on stage. Through her extraordinary talent, dedication and years of practice, she gave Chhattisgarh's rich Pandavani tradition recognition across India and abroad. Her invaluable contribution to spreading India's cultural heritage will always be remembered. I extend my deepest condolences to her loved ones and admirers."

Teejan Bai, who could never attend school during her childhood, completed her education up to Class V through the literacy campaign. Yet, thanks to her singing talent, she not only received three of India's highest civilian honours but was also conferred the Doctor of Literature (DLitt) degree four times. She performed not only in India but also in countries such as France and Germany, among many others across the world.

About Pandavani

Pandavani, popular among communities such as the Pardhi and Dewar in Chhattisgarh, is a folk singing-theatre style based on stories from the Mahabharata. In this tradition, the main performer sings while also enacting characters, while accompanying artistes provide musical support and dialogue. Pandavani has two major styles—Vedamati and Kapalik. Vedamati is relatively classical and is performed sitting, while Kapalik is more dramatic, imaginative and performed standing. Teejan Bai gave a new direction to Pandavani by performing in the Kapalik style.