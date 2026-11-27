Pak intruder shot dead by BSF troops along international border in Punjab
Officials said the man was shot dead around 2 am in the Pahadpur border post area along the Ujh River in Pathankot
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Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border with Pakistan in Punjab on Friday, officials said.
They said the man was shot dead around 2 am in the Pahadpur border post area along the Ujh River in Pathankot.
The intruder was challenged and asked to stop, but he continued moving towards the International Border (IB) and was shot by the BSF troops, the officials said.
The BSF guards the India-Pakistan IB.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 27 2026 | 11:55 AM IST