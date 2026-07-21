Parliament adjourned till 2pm amid row over police action on CJP protesters

The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for the second time on Tuesday amid sloganeering by the opposition over various issues, including Neet paper leak and the ongoing protest led by the CJP.

As soon as the House resembled at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment, opposition members started raising slogans.

Ministers laid parliamentary documents amid the din. As repeated request by the Chair to the opposition members to return to their seats failed to elicit a positive response, the House was adjourned till 2pm.

Earlier, as soon as the House took up the first question, opposition members started raising slogans on the Neet paper leak and police baton-charge on protesting students.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla assured the members that they will get to raise their issues as per rules.

However, when the protesting members did not relent, Birla adjourned the House.

This is the second day of the Monsoon Session and on both the days Question Hour couldn't be completed due to opposition protest.

While on Monday a few questions were taken up, the House was adjourned for one hour on Tuesday when the first question was being taken up for the minister's reply. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned for the second time till 2 pm as the Opposition continued to target the government over police lathi charge on students protesting Neet examination paper leak.

As the Upper House reassembled after the first adjournment, Secretary General P C Mody read out a message from the Lok Sabha amid continuing commotion.

Mody informed the House that the Lok Sabha, in its sitting on Monday, had adopted a motion recommending that the Rajya Sabha elect two members to a joint committee on offices of profit to fill the vacancies caused by the retirement of N R Elango and Deepak Prakash.

With members continuing to protest, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the House for the second time till 2 pm.