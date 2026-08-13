Monsoon Session of Parliament ends; 11 Bills passed in both Houses

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday adjourned the House sine die, bringing the Monsoon Session of Parliament to a close.

The final sitting began with the playing of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other members were present in the House during the National Song.

Six stanzas of Vande Mataram were played before the House was adjourned sine die. The session ended after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to legislation providing legal protection to the National Song.

The Monsoon Session began on July 20 amid protests over alleged irregularities in the Neet-UG examination and protests by students. Proceedings in both Houses were repeatedly disrupted as the Opposition raised several issues, including alleged police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar and the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation controversy.

The Opposition also sought a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police excesses during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar.

The government had scheduled 19 sittings of Parliament between July 20 and August 13. However, repeated disruptions affected the functioning of the Houses and the session ended amid continued differences between the government and the Opposition.

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, bringing an end to a stormy Monsoon Session marked by repeated disruptions and adjournments.

The Upper House departed from its usual pre-lunch schedule and skipped the Zero Hour and Question Hour. It instead took up the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, which was later passed by a voice vote.

After the Bill was passed, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan spoke about the House's functioning during the Monsoon Session before adjourning the proceedings sine die.

Neet-UG row dominates Monsoon Session

The Neet-UG controversy emerged as one of the main points of confrontation during the session. The Opposition repeatedly sought a discussion on alleged irregularities in the examination and demanded the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) also made Pradhan's resignation one of its key demands. Its protests extended beyond Parliament, including the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march held on the opening day of the session.

Inside Parliament, Opposition MPs repeatedly raised the Neet-UG issue and called for Pradhan to step down. The government said it was willing to hold a detailed discussion but maintained that the Opposition should allow Parliament to function without setting preconditions.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Neet-UG debate should take place without linking it to the Education Minister's resignation.

The deadlock continued as Opposition parties sought accountability from the Education Ministry, while the Congress demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address Parliament and apologise to students.

The political pressure eventually led to Pradhan's resignation on July 25, as protests over the issue continued.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said the government had taken action after irregularities were reported in the May 3 Neet-UG examination. The steps included handing the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), cancelling the examination and announcing a re-examination.

Government introduces 12 Bills, 11 passed

Parliament passed 11 Bills in both Houses during the Monsoon Session, while one Bill remained pending.

Among the key legislation passed was the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The Bill was introduced amid the Neet-UG controversy and was debated for more than 17 hours across the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The other Bills passed by Parliament included the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Parliament also passed the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026; Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026; Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026; National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 was not passed by either House during the session.