Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 08:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Parts of India see early heatwave; rain, snowfall likely in hills today

Parts of India see early heatwave; rain, snowfall likely in hills today

Temperatures soar above normal across many states, with central India remaining over 30 degrees Celsius. However, a western disturbance may bring light rain and snowfall to parts of western Himalayas

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

Light precipitation is likely in some mountainous areas, though the activity is expected to remain scattered and limited in intensity (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Large parts of India are witnessing an early surge in temperatures, with several regions recording readings significantly above normal for early March, even as parts of the Himalayan region may receive rain and snowfall.
 
According to forecasts, maximum temperatures in several parts of the country have risen sharply, with some areas reporting readings 6 to 15 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages. Meteorologists say the unusual spike indicates the early onset of summer-like conditions.
 
Western disturbance to bring rain and snowfall in hills
 
A western disturbance is expected to influence the western Himalayan region over the coming days, bringing cloud cover and isolated rainfall or snowfall to higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
 
 
Light precipitation is likely in some mountainous areas, though the activity is expected to remain scattered and limited in intensity.

Also Read

Australia

Australia visa shock: Temporary Graduate fee jumps 100% to Rs 3 lakh

Supreme Court, SC

SC orders salary cut after man defaults on maintenance to estranged wife

Gold-loan

Retail loan disbursals rise 40%, gold products driving growth: Report

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Budget 2026: Social media ban, education boost, and more

new zealand

New Zealand golden visa: $3 mn can now open home buying route for investors

 
Plains likely to remain hot and largely dry
 
In contrast, most plains are expected to remain warm and dry. Parts of north-west India may experience partly cloudy conditions, while scattered clouds are also likely over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
 
Heatwave conditions are emerging as a concern in several areas, particularly in coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, where daytime temperatures are hovering around 37 to 38 degrees Celsius.
 
In Delhi, weather conditions are expected to remain mostly clear. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius.
 
Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are also expected in parts of Gujarat, particularly Saurashtra and Kutch, where hot and humid weather is likely to persist in the coming days.

More From This Section

LPG cylinder, LPG

Domestic LPG cylinder price rises ₹60, commercial up ₹115 amid Iran war

Indian Railways

Indian Railways freight rises 4% in February to 137.72 million tonnespremium

Karnataka social media ban, children under 16, Siddaramaiah budget, Andhra Pradesh social media rules, DPDP Act, digital addiction, age-based regulation India

Karnataka proposes social media ban for children under 16 in Budget

International Women's Day, gender equality, women in management, India gender gap, women workforce participation, unpaid domestic work, time-use survey India, gender parity India, women leadership India, gender roles India, north south gender attitud

Datanomics: Women's Day highlights India's long road to equalitypremium

Air India express

Air India Express, Akasa add flights to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup final

Topics : weather forecast IMD weather forecast Delhi weather BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayMWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance