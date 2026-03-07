Parts of India see early heatwave; rain, snowfall likely in hills today

Large parts of India are witnessing an early surge in temperatures, with several regions recording readings significantly above normal for early March, even as parts of the Himalayan region may receive rain and snowfall.

According to forecasts, maximum temperatures in several parts of the country have risen sharply, with some areas reporting readings 6 to 15 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages. Meteorologists say the unusual spike indicates the early onset of summer-like conditions.

Western disturbance to bring rain and snowfall in hills

A western disturbance is expected to influence the western Himalayan region over the coming days, bringing cloud cover and isolated rainfall or snowfall to higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Light precipitation is likely in some mountainous areas, though the activity is expected to remain scattered and limited in intensity.

Plains likely to remain hot and largely dry

In contrast, most plains are expected to remain warm and dry. Parts of north-west India may experience partly cloudy conditions, while scattered clouds are also likely over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Heatwave conditions are emerging as a concern in several areas, particularly in coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, where daytime temperatures are hovering around 37 to 38 degrees Celsius.

In Delhi, weather conditions are expected to remain mostly clear. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are also expected in parts of Gujarat, particularly Saurashtra and Kutch, where hot and humid weather is likely to persist in the coming days.