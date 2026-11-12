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Home / India News / Passenger held over hoax hijack threat to Air India Kolkata-Mumbai flight

Passenger held over hoax hijack threat to Air India Kolkata-Mumbai flight

The action was taken over Wednesday's incident involving Air India flight AI 2772, which was delayed for several hours after a handwritten threat note was found inside the aircraft's lavatory

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All 105 passengers on board were deboarded, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for thorough security checks | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

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A passenger was apprehended and handed over to the airport police in connection with a hoax hijack threat to an Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

In a release, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the action was taken over Wednesday's incident involving Air India flight AI 2772, which was delayed for several hours after a handwritten threat note was found inside the aircraft's lavatory before take-off.

The passenger was handed over to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport Police Station, it said.

The note, warning that the aircraft would be hijacked at 11.10 am on Wednesday, was discovered by a cabin crew member around 10.37 am, prompting security agencies to initiate mandatory safety checks.

 

All 105 passengers on board were deboarded, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for thorough security checks.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart around 10.30 am, eventually left for Mumbai at 5.38 pm, after the authorities completed the prescribed security procedures.

The threat was subsequently declared a hoax.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Air India hijack threat hijack Hoax bomb call

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 11:42 AM IST