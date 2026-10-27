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Home / India News / PE investors focus on returns, as 'spray and pray' fades: Experts

PE investors focus on returns, as 'spray and pray' fades: Experts

At the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026, Bain Capital's Amit Chandra and Multiples PE's Renuka Ramnath discuss why investors are shifting from 'spray and pray' to value creation

Amit Chandra, partner and chair of India at Bain Capital, and Renuka Ramnath, founder and chief executive officer of Multiples Private Equity

Amit Chandra, partner and chair of India at Bain Capital, and Renuka Ramnath, founder and chief executive officer of Multiples Private Equity

Apexa Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 5:47 PM IST

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Private equity (PE) investors are moving away from indiscriminate deal-making towards more selective investments, with greater emphasis on business transformation and clearly defined paths to returns, industry leaders said at the Business Standard Insight Summit 2026.
 
Speaking to Business Standard’s Tamal Bandyopadhyay on the topic “The changing approach of PE investors: Is the age of spray and pray over?”, Amit Chandra, partner and chair of India at Bain Capital, and Renuka Ramnath, founder and chief executive officer of Multiples Private Equity, said the industry had become more disciplined, with investors paying closer attention to the quality of businesses, promoters and returns.
 
 
Ramnath said PE firms were increasingly focused on how they would generate returns of 25-30 per cent from an investment and whether they had a clear roadmap to achieve that target, rather than depending on the entrepreneur to deliver results.
 
“There’s no question of spray and pray coming back,” she said, adding that PE investors were accountable to their investors and needed to generate returns to raise subsequent funds.
 
Chandra said the industry had matured over the past decade, with more investors adopting control-oriented strategies and becoming more discerning about promoter quality in non-control investments. While individual years could see fluctuations in investment activity, he said the longer-term trend pointed to greater confidence in India’s private equity market.

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Cheque-writing to business transformation

Both panellists emphasised that PE investors needed to do more than provide capital. Their role, they said, was to work with entrepreneurs to scale businesses, strengthen capabilities and improve operational performance.
 
Chandra said PE firms typically sought returns of around 400-500 basis points above the Nifty, making business transformation central to their investment approach. However, rupee depreciation could make it harder for funds to deliver comparable returns in dollar terms.
 
Ramnath said Multiples viewed itself as a partner to entrepreneurs rather than merely a source of funding. Investors needed to help founders think bigger, institutionalise their businesses and explore opportunities for growth.

Domestic capital key to industry’s growth

Chandra said India’s private equity market should be assessed over longer periods rather than on year-to-year movements in investment volumes. He said annual deployment had moved from roughly $20–30 billion before 2010 to a range of around $30–60 billion over 2010–2025, although individual years had seen sharp fluctuations.
 
However, he said India could not rely solely on foreign capital to fund long-term business growth. A stronger domestic private equity industry was necessary to support companies and provide risk capital over extended periods.
 
Chandra called for a policy framework that encouraged domestic investment in unlisted businesses, including appropriate capital gains treatment for unlisted shares. He also called for greater participation by domestic pension funds, insurers and endowments in private equity.
 
“No country has been able to grow unless they provide long-term risk capital,” he said.

AI creates opportunities as well as risks

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming an increasingly important consideration for PE investors, with the technology presenting both opportunities to improve productivity and risks to existing business models.
 
Chandra said investors needed to assess how AI could affect every prospective investment, including whether a company was positioned to benefit from the technology or risk being disrupted by it. Such assessments, however, could not eliminate uncertainty given the pace of change.
 
He said traditional PE funds in India were less likely to compete directly for investments in large language models, which tend to be more suited to venture capital, and could instead find opportunities in supporting infrastructure such as semiconductors, data centres and computing hardware.
 
Ramnath said businesses that adopted AI and invested in the necessary talent could create value across sectors, including information technology services, manufacturing and financial services.

Strong assets continue to attract buyers

The panellists also pointed to differences in exit prospects, with high-quality businesses continuing to attract buyer interest while other investments faced longer timelines.
 
Chandra described the market as a “tale of two cities”, saying that some IT services and venture-backed businesses were taking longer to reach exits, while other companies had benefited from strong demand.
 
Ramnath cautioned against concluding from short periods of exit data, noting that valuation corrections in some sectors had required companies and investors to adjust. She also rejected the use of “exit discipline” as a justification for delaying the recognition of losses.
 
Investors should sell weaker assets rather than keep capital tied up to avoid booking losses, she said.
 
On the risk of investment becoming concentrated in a few sectors, Ramnath said competition tended to be driven by attractive individual businesses rather than entire industries. Healthcare companies, for instance, were commanding rich valuations amid high growth expectations, but that did not mean every business in the sector would receive a premium.
 
Chandra said he did not see a broad-based investment frenzy in any Indian sector at present, noting that capital was not abundant. While bull markets could encourage excessive risk-taking, he expected the industry’s greater focus on discipline and value creation to continue.
 

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 5:47 PM IST