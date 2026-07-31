Explained: What are the SOPs regarding use of pellet guns in India?

Pellet guns are back in the public discourse after they were allegedly used during the July 20 students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the Neet-UG paper leak. A petition filed before the Supreme Court has sought a blanket ban on the use of pellet guns for crowd control.

During the hearing on the plea on Thursday, a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana noted that pellet guns cannot be banned as long as the existing advisory allows security forces to use them in "exceptional circumstances" for crowd control. The court also asked the Union government to preserve the Rapid Action Force's ammunition records for judicial scrutiny.

Here is a closer look at when pellet guns were introduced in India, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding their use, and why they remain a controversial tool for crowd control.

What are pellet guns?

Pellet guns are 12-bore pump-action shotguns used for crowd control that fire cartridges containing hundreds of tiny spherical pellets. Unlike a conventional bullet, which travels as a single projectile, one cartridge releases a cloud of pellets that spreads over a wide area after firing. A single cartridge can contain around 500 pellets.

Although authorities classify them as “less-lethal” weapons, they are not considered non-injurious. Pellets can penetrate the skin and damage eyes, nerves and internal organs, especially when fired at close range or above the waist. Victims can carry these injuries for life.

When were pellet guns introduced in India?

The Union government introduced pellet guns in 2010 following widespread unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Police first used pellet shotguns in August 2010 in Sopore, where a large crowd allegedly attempted to storm an Army installation.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also adopted them for law-and-order operations in Kashmir.

What are the SOPs regarding the use of pellet guns?

In July 2016, the Union government constituted an expert committee led by TVSN Prasad to explore alternatives to pellet guns.

The committee’s key recommendations included:

• Pellet guns should be used only in the “rarest of rare cases”

• Prior use of other non-lethal options such as PAVA (chilli) shells, stun grenades, tear smoke shells and rubber/plastic bullets

• Emphasis on training in less-lethal weapons and a graded use-of-force policy

A standard operating procedure (SOP) was subsequently adopted by the J&K Police and other agencies, which states that:

• Less-lethal weapons must be used as per an established use-of-force policy

• The objective is to minimise casualties while ensuring safety of both security personnel and civilians

• The hierarchy of force includes rubber bullets/plastic bullets before considering more injurious options

Parliament replies in 2018 confirmed that pellet guns could be resorted to only if other measures (PAVA shells, stun/LAC shells, tear smoke) failed to disperse violent crowds.

The restrictions were imposed following criticism over severe injuries to locals in Kashmir. Among the most notable cases was that of Insha Malik, 14-year-old girl from Shopian who lost eyesight and suffered a brain haemorrhage after pellets struck her when she was standing at her window watching protests.