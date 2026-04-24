Piyush Goyal launches Bharat Taxi in Mumbai, zero commission for drivers

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched the Bharat Taxi app in Mumbai, saying the initiative would free auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers from dependence on foreign apps that charge heavy commissions and subscription fees, while offering zero commission, free insurance cover of ₹5 lakh, and access to Mudra loans.

Speaking to reporters, Goyal said the app would provide affordable, authorised fares to the public while ensuring drivers receive fair rights and ownership for their hard work.

"I am very happy that our auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, who until now had to rely on foreign apps with heavy commissions and subscription charges, will now benefit from the government's initiative. A new Bharat Taxi app has been introduced to provide affordable, authorised fares to the public while ensuring zero commission and no subscription fees for drivers.

He further said that drivers will also receive free insurance and access to Mudra loans through this app.

"Through this app, drivers will also receive free insurance cover of ₹5 lakh, and access to Mudra loans to modernise or upgrade their vehicles, including shifting to electric vehicles to increase earnings," Goyal said.

Separately, in a post on X, Goyal further said he got the opportunity to connect with the 'Sarathi' brothers while initiating the Bharat Taxi registration earlier in the day and called it a significant step towards ensuring drivers receive fair rights for their hard work.

"Today, while initiating the Bharat Taxi registration, I got the opportunity to connect with the 'Sarathi' brothers. This initiative is a significant step towards ensuring that drivers receive fair rights and ownership for their hard work. Starting from Kandivali, this initiative will now reach every corner of Mumbai and the entire Maharashtra, thereby gaining new momentum in empowering millions of driver companions," he wrote.

Earlier in February, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah also interacted with cab drivers of the Bharat Taxi app service in Delhi, emphasising that the cooperative-based ride-hailing platform ensures the profit goes to those who work hard rather than to cooperative owners.

Amit Shah had launched India's first cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, "Bharat Taxi," on February 5 in Delhi. While speaking to the drivers, Amit Shah explained the fundamental difference between Bharat Taxi and other ride-hailing platforms.

"The concept is that the one who is working hard, the one who is toiling, should get the profit, not some rich man. Why did we come up with the idea of Bharat Taxi? You said that there were a lot of complaints, 30 per cent was deducted, and there was no certainty," Amit Shah said.