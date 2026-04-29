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Home / India News / PM holds roadshow in Varanasi, offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple

PM holds roadshow in Varanasi, offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple

After the visit to Varanasi, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh later today

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple during two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, in Varanasi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Varanasi on Wednesday morning, the second day of his two-day visit, drawing large crowds along the route, party leaders said.

The roadshow commenced from Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) and passed through Lahartara, Kachahri, Ambedkar Chauraha, Chaukaghat, Teliyabag, Lahurabir and Maidagin before culminating at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

At the temple, the prime minister offered prayers and performed rituals amid Vedic chants. After completing the prayers, Modi was welcomed by local representatives, who presented him with a trishul, damru and a traditional stole. The prime minister acknowledged the gesture and greeted the gathering.

 

As he emerged from the temple complex, devotees raised slogans of "Har Har Mahadev", to which Modi responded by waving and folding his hands.

He also briefly interacted with children present at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

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BJP media in-charge Arvind Mishra said people in Varanasi were eager to catch a glimpse of the prime minister, with a large number of party workers, office-bearers and local residents lining the entire route.

Devotees and supporters were seen raising slogans such as "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Shri Ram" to welcome the prime minister, who greeted them by waving and folding his hands.

Mishra said multiple welcome points had been set up along the route, where party workers and locals welcomed the prime minister with rose petals, drum beats and conch shells.

The roadshow, stretching around 14 kilometres, is being described by party leaders as one of the largest ever in the city.

Heavy crowds were seen on both sides of the roads throughout the route, officials said.

After the visit to Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, the PM is scheduled to inaugurate the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh later on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Modi 2.0 Varanasi Uttar Pradesh

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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