PM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth ₹15,200 cr in Delhi

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth ₹15,200 cr in Delhi

The prime minister visited GPRA Type-5 quarters in Sarojini Nagar and handed over the keys to female allottees

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

The projects have been redeveloped through an innovative self-sustainable financial model that ensures that redevelopment is carried out without burdening the public exchequer

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹15,200 crore under the the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment plan.

The prime minister, accompanied by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, visited GPRA Type-5 quarters in Sarojini Nagar and handed over the keys to female allottees. He also interacted with some women labourers.

Spread across key locations such as Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Sriniwaspuri, these projects are part of the government's ambitious programme to modernise GPRA colonies and create world-class infrastructure for government employees and administrative offices, according to a statement issued on Friday.

 

The projects have been redeveloped through an innovative self-sustainable financial model that ensures that redevelopment is carried out without burdening the public exchequer.

Under this model, the government is developing and monetising a limited portion of the project area for commercial and residential space to finance the entire project.

The revenue generated from it is being used to fund the redevelopment of modern government housing, support infrastructure and public facilities.

The redevelopment plan will provide more than 9,350 modern flats for government employees, along with the creation of approximately 48 lakh square feet of office space, which will significantly enhance administrative efficiency, while also generating monetisation potential. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

