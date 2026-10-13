The next instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme is awaited by millions of farmers across India. Under the scheme, eligible farmer families receive financial assistance of ₹6,000 annually in three instalments of ₹2,000 each.

As of October 13, 2026, the Centre has not officially announced the release date for the 24th instalment. While some reports suggest the payment could be released in October, farmers should wait for an official government announcement.

How to check your PM-Kisan payment status online?

· Visit the official website:https://pmkisan.gov.in/

· Click on the ‘Know Your Status’ tab

· Fill in your PM-Kisan registration number

· Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen

· Click on ‘Get OTP’ and complete the verification process as prompted.

· Once the verification process is done, the portal will showcase the available details of your registration and payment status.

PM-Kisan scheme 2026 update

The 23rd instalment of PM-KISAN was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Tarakeswar, West Bengal, on June 20, 2026. More than 94.4 million farmers received more than ₹18,880 crore in that instalment, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

ALSO READ: UPI MDR deferred until after Diwali, new date to be notified: NPCI The release date for the 24th instalment has not yet been officially announced by the government. However, according to the scheme's release schedule, farmers would receive the 24th instalment in October 2026.

Documents needed for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2026

Farmers may require details about their Aadhaar, bank account, and land ownership to apply for or be confirmed under PM-KISAN.

Aadhaar authentication and demographic data verify the farmer's identity and eligibility during registration. Farmers should ensure that every document they provide is correct and consistent.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2026: Eligibility Criteria

PM-KISAN is for landholding farmer families with cultivable land, provided they meet the program's qualifying requirements. The relevant state or UT authority uses land ownership information to confirm eligibility.

Applicants such as chairpersons of district panchayats, professional body members, individuals who paid income tax in the recent assessment year, candidates under government, and regular employees of local bodies (apart from multitasking staff, Class IV, and Group D employees) are not eligible for this scheme.

Every superannuated or retired pensioner in the aforementioned category whose monthly pension is ₹10,000 or more (except multitasking staff and Class IV/Group D personnel) is also not eligible.

What should farmers do if Yojana payment is delayed?

Check the website for any outstanding requirements or payment-related problems if the instalment has been released but the money has not yet arrived in the registered bank account.

Additionally, farmers should frequently visit the official PM-Kisan website for updates and announcements regarding the 24th instalment. Depending on the facts and data displayed on the official page, they may have to:

· Verify registration details

· Re-submit your E-KYC details

· Land verification data, or

· Link your Aadhaar with your bank account, or

· Resolve any other issues through the appropriate official channels.

What is the PM-Kisan scheme?

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) notification, this program offers financial aid of ₹6,000 per year, divided into three instalments of ₹2,000 each, to qualified farmers who have submitted their recent information and fulfil the fundamental qualifying requirements. The funds are immediately credited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts. To find any inconsistencies or problems that would prevent them from receiving benefits, farmers can verify their personal information, registration details, and payment status online.